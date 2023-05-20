Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2024 commitments
Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2024 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.
Committed: May 18
Cincinnati (Oh.) Walnut Hills 2024 tight end Jack Sammarco made multiple visits to West Virginia over the course of the process but things took a significant turn when he received an offer from the Mountaineers during the evaluation period. Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart extended the scholarship offer and it didn't take long for Sammarco to commit to the Big 12 Conference program. An athletic tight end with good size, Sammarco has his best football ahead of him as he continues to fill out his body and develop. West Virginia wanted to secure a tight end and Sammarco foots that bill.
Committed: April 16
Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Keyshawn Robinson moved onto the radar of the West Virginia coaching staff after an impressive performance at last summer's one-day camp and then at the 7-on-7 event. The versatile athlete runs a 10.7 in the 100-meter and showcased his speed and abilities in front of the coaches. A scholarship offer would eventually come from Neal Brown in January and after a few months the Panhandle prospect elected to commit to the Mountaineers. Can play wide receiver, defensive back and special teams at the next level and keeps a top in-state option home.
Committed: May 17
Camden (N.J.) defensive lineman Richard James became the first commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class when he selected the Mountaineers in May of 2022. James, who is nicknamed Wink, had collected scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Penn State, Mississippi and a number of others. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter and has a strong connection that has been forged over a long period of time. James has already made multiple visits to campus and is quite familiar with the football program. He is slotted as an interior defensive lineman for the program and is good start to the class.
