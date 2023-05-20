The West Virginia Mountaineers football 2024 recruiting class is coming together.

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2024 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: May 17 Camden (N.J.) defensive lineman Richard James became the first commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class when he selected the Mountaineers in May of 2022. James, who is nicknamed Wink, had collected scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Penn State, Mississippi and a number of others. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter and has a strong connection that has been forged over a long period of time. James has already made multiple visits to campus and is quite familiar with the football program. He is slotted as an interior defensive lineman for the program and is good start to the class.

2024 DT James commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football Commitment 101 DL James has impressive practice stop at West Virginia Highlights