Morning Update: Mountaineer Recruiting Radar 5/22/24
Introducing our new daily feature article, tracking West Virginia's latest scholarship offers to student-athletes. We'll update the timeline throughout the day as new offers are announced.
Please note that this list will only include offers that have been publicly announced. We'll do our best to keep you up-to-date, but some offers might not be included.
Previous Releases: May 21, 2024, May 20, 2024: May 18, 2024, May 17, 2024
Offer May 22, 2024
West Virginia has offered four-star shooting guard Jonathan Sanderson.
Offer May 21, 2024
West Virginia has offered Myles Dixon.
Links of Interest:
West Virginia Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
