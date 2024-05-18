Mountaineer Recruiting Radar 5/18/24
Introducing our new daily feature article, tracking West Virginia's latest scholarship offers to student-athletes. We'll update the timeline throughout the day as new offers (at the top) are announced.
Please note that this list will only include offers that have been publicly announced. We'll do our best to keep you up-to-date, but some offers might not be included.
Previous Releases: May 17, 2024
Offer May 18, 2024
West Virginia has offered Daverin Geralds.
Geralds is one of the top defensive linemen in the country, with over 45 scholarship offers. Rivals ranks him as the 23rd best player in the nation, regardless of position.
2023 stats - 82 tackles, 43 solos, 38 assists, 30 TFLs, 40 Hurries, 14 Sacks, 7 TDS, 2 FF
