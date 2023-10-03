West Virginia was able stretch their winning streak to four games with a 24-21 road win over TCU. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK: --Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed just 10-21 passes on 29 dropbacks. Greene did have two passes dropped, but 9 of his 10 completions did travel for first down yardage. --Greene was kept clean on 25 of his 29 dropbacks. In those situations, he completed 9 of 20 passes for 125 yards. Greene has been kept clean on 80-percent of his total dropbacks this season through five games.

--While under pressure on 4 dropbacks, Greene completed 1 pass for 17 yards. --Greene was only blitzed on 5 dropbacks and connected on 2-5 throws for 33 yards. --The Mountaineers had 12 play action dropbacks in this game where Greene completed 5--10 passes for 68 yards. --On deep balls or throws over 20+ yards in the air, Greene was 1-3 for 23 yards. On the season he has connected on 6-13 for 237 yards and 3 touchdowns. With the most success coming deep right where he has hit on 4-5 passes for 192 yards and 2 scores. --On average Greene had 3.24 seconds to throw the football. The average depth of target was 12.6 yards. --A total of 8 runs were not designed and scramble situations.



RUSHING: --A total of 91 of the 201 rushing yards came after contact. The past two games 304 of the 526 yards have came after contact. The Mountaineers averaged 2.53 yards after contact with CJ Donaldson leading the way with 41 of his 61 rushing yards. --The Mountaineers forced just 4 missed tackles in the backfield and Greene was half of those. --The long run of 35-yards was the first 30-yard run against an FBS team this season. --West Virginia had just five runs over 10+ yards on 43 carries. A total of only 12 of those total attempts generated first downs. --West Virginia had 20 zone and 12 gap runs, with the rest from the quarterback. --Only 21 of the 80 total rushing yards by Garrett Greene came on designed attempts.



RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 3 times and that resulted in 2 catches for 20 yards. The position has been targeted 19 times for 169 yards over the first five games and has already surpassed the 15 catches for 153 yards last season on 24 targets as the tight end has been a bigger part of the offense. --West Virginia did not throw a pass to the running back position. --After only 46 receiving yards by wideouts against Texas Tech, the Mountaineers bounced back with 122 yards at the position. --Only 36 of the 142 receiving yards were after the catch. --In four contested catch situations for the team, only Kole Taylor came down with one. --Pass catchers only forced one missed tackle. On the season, the total is just 10. --A total of 7 of the 10 receptions resulted in a first down.



BLOCKING: --West Virginia quarterbacks were kept clean on 25 of 29 dropbacks in this game. --The Mountaineers had the most success on designed runs running off the left end with 8 carries for 52 yards but half of that was on a 27-yard run. --Quarterback scramble situations resulted in 8 carries for 58 yards and a score. --Doug Nester paced the way across 29 pass blocking snaps not allowing a single hurry or pressure in those situations. Nester also graded out atop run blocking. --The offensive line as a whole allowed just two pressures and a pair of hits. --The West Virginia offensive line was not penalized in the game.

DEFENSE: --On 48 passing drop backs, West Virginia blitzed 23 times which resulted in TCU completing 11-22 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. --West Virginia missed 19 total tackles by far the most in a single game this season. --When West Virginia was able to get pressure on the Horned Frogs quarterback, TCU completed just 4-11 passes for 34 yards. --West Virginia had a total of 5 pass breakups. --The West Virginia cornerbacks allowed just 9 of 18 passes to be completed in their coverage for 61 yards with a long of 13 and 3 pass breakups.