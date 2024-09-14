Advertisement

in other news

2026 OL Courtlin Heard excited over West Virginia offer

2026 OL Courtlin Heard excited over West Virginia offer

Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta 2026 offensive lineman Courtlin Heard was an offer that made sense for West Virginia.

 • Keenan Cummings
Brown talks Vesterinen, national stage, Pitt breakdown on coach's show

Brown talks Vesterinen, national stage, Pitt breakdown on coach's show

Neal Brown Radio Show Recap

 • Wesley Shoemaker
WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Backyard Brawl against Pitt

WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Backyard Brawl against Pitt

WVU announces uniforms for Pitt game

 • Wesley Shoemaker
OL Malone embracing opportunity at West Virginia

OL Malone embracing opportunity at West Virginia

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Nick Malone has come a long way in his career.

 • Keenan Cummings
Game Preview: West Virginia football at Pittsburgh

Game Preview: West Virginia football at Pittsburgh

WVSports.com provides a look at the match up with West Virginia at Pittsburgh in our preview.

 • Keenan Cummings

in other news

2026 OL Courtlin Heard excited over West Virginia offer

2026 OL Courtlin Heard excited over West Virginia offer

Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta 2026 offensive lineman Courtlin Heard was an offer that made sense for West Virginia.

 • Keenan Cummings
Brown talks Vesterinen, national stage, Pitt breakdown on coach's show

Brown talks Vesterinen, national stage, Pitt breakdown on coach's show

Neal Brown Radio Show Recap

 • Wesley Shoemaker
WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Backyard Brawl against Pitt

WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Backyard Brawl against Pitt

WVU announces uniforms for Pitt game

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Pittsburgh
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Twitter
@WVSportsDotCom

As West Virginia and Pitt get ready to clash today in the Backyard Brawl, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these rivals stack up statistically after two games each in the 2024 season?

Related: A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Pittsburgh Football Series

Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUPITT

Total Offense

399.5

534.0

Rushing Offense

195.0

198.5

Passing Offense

204.5

335.5

Team Passing Efficiency

140.47

155.98

Scoring Offense

30.5

41.5

Total Defense

415.5

330.5

Rushing Defense

145.0

91.0

Passing Yards Allowed

270.5

239.5

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

161.31

137.48

Scoring Defense

24.0

25.5

Turnover Margin

-1.50

0.00

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.263

0.481

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.857

0.667

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.444

0.313

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.500

0.750

Red Zone Offense

0.889

0.875

Red Zone Defense

0.571

0.833

Net Punting

44.40

37.00

Punt Returns

8.00

40.00

Kickoff Returns

18.25

22.63

First Downs Offense

50

22.63

First Downs Defense

42

36

Penalties Per Game

3.00

6.00

Penalty Yards Per Game

24.50

57.50

Time of Possession

27:08

25:34

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement