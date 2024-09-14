in other news
2026 OL Courtlin Heard excited over West Virginia offer
Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta 2026 offensive lineman Courtlin Heard was an offer that made sense for West Virginia.
Brown talks Vesterinen, national stage, Pitt breakdown on coach's show
Neal Brown Radio Show Recap
WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Backyard Brawl against Pitt
WVU announces uniforms for Pitt game
OL Malone embracing opportunity at West Virginia
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Nick Malone has come a long way in his career.
Game Preview: West Virginia football at Pittsburgh
WVSports.com provides a look at the match up with West Virginia at Pittsburgh in our preview.
in other news
2026 OL Courtlin Heard excited over West Virginia offer
Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta 2026 offensive lineman Courtlin Heard was an offer that made sense for West Virginia.
Brown talks Vesterinen, national stage, Pitt breakdown on coach's show
Neal Brown Radio Show Recap
WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Backyard Brawl against Pitt
WVU announces uniforms for Pitt game
As West Virginia and Pitt get ready to clash today in the Backyard Brawl, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these rivals stack up statistically after two games each in the 2024 season?
Related: A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Pittsburgh Football Series
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe