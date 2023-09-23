In a season that has been challenging for the West Virginia defense to say the least, a breath of fresh air came in the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh, as West Virginia forced three turnovers, all of which came from defenders making plays in the secondary.

The Mountaineers' safety Aubrey Burks and cornerbacks Malachi Ruffin and Beanie Bishop Jr. each intercepted the Panthers' Phil Jurkovec, and after only allowing seven points to their arch-rival, this was easily the best performance for West Virginia's secondary in the 2023 season.

In the season opener against Penn State, WVU's secondary allowed 332 passing yards and 478 total yards, which carried into a tough start in the defensive backfield against Duquesne, where the Dukes were hitting explosive plays in the passing game to accumulate 231 yards of passing for the annual FCS matchup.

However, a switch flipped after some personnel and schematic changes made weeks in advance were revealed against Pittsburgh and it was a recipe for success in forcing turnovers. Since 2019, the Mountaineers have finished 85th in the country on average in turnovers forced per game, with their most turnovers forced in a single season under Neal Brown coming in his first season, where they forced 24.

However, there is some confidence now in what this team can do after a strong defensive and secondary performance at home in the Week Three win over Pitt. Starting safety Anthony Wilson, who transferred from Georgia Southern to play for the Mountaineers this season, has seen the group's improvement personally, and knows what has changed week to week,

"Just getting our chemistry down and us just playing together and just gelling and we’re starting to play together as a whole defense and going to keep getting better from here. Our corners, they did a great job. Malachi Ruffin, Beanie Bishop created some turnovers and we're going to keep rolling," Wilson said.

Related: West Virginia secondary rises to challenge but more ahead