WVU in the NFL: Week 6
Week six of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 76 offensive snaps and four on special teams during the team’s 24-22 road loss to the New York Jets. He was the Cowboys’ leading receiver with five catches for 64 yards to go along with two punt returns for eight yards.
TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco played seven offensive snaps and five on special teams during the team’s win over the Cowboys. He didn’t record any statistics.
LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 28 snaps on defense during Sunday night’s 24-17 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded two tackles during the loss.
DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played 69 of 71 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams during the Eagles’ 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He came up with six total tackles during the loss.
LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long played 15 snaps on special teams during a 16-0 loss to the Denver Broncos. He didn’t record any statistics.
LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was in on 52 defensive snaps and one on special teams during a 37-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London. He recorded three tackles, a half sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.
Beastly moves by Javien Elliott! pic.twitter.com/93rqafp7I4— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 13, 2019
QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier didn’t play during Carolina’s win over the Buccaneers.
LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode saw action on 63 defensive snaps and 12 on special teams during Jacksonville’s 13-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He tallied six tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.
Defense coming up 💪@All_Goode53 | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/wHBUyJmizh— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 13, 2019
WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms is on Jacksonville’s reserve/injured list.
QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during the team’s 32-28 road win over the Cleveland Browns.
WR Gary Jennings/Seattle Seahawks - Jennings was inactive for Seattle’s victory over the Browns.
RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood played 10 snaps on offense and 19 on special teams during a 17-16 win against the Miami Dolphins. He carried the ball once for four yards
OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste is still on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps). Since week six has concluded, he’s now eligible to play and/or practice with the team.
OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was inactive for Green Bay’s 23-22 home win against the Detroit Lions Monday night.
Bye Week: DB Karl Joseph (Oakland Raiders), CB Daryl Worley (Oakland Raiders), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Chicago Bears), OL Quinton Spain (Buffalo Bills), OL Mark Glowinski (Indianapolis Colts).
