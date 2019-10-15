Week six of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 76 offensive snaps and four on special teams during the team’s 24-22 road loss to the New York Jets. He was the Cowboys’ leading receiver with five catches for 64 yards to go along with two punt returns for eight yards.



TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco played seven offensive snaps and five on special teams during the team’s win over the Cowboys. He didn’t record any statistics.



LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 28 snaps on defense during Sunday night’s 24-17 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded two tackles during the loss.



DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played 69 of 71 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams during the Eagles’ 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He came up with six total tackles during the loss.



LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long played 15 snaps on special teams during a 16-0 loss to the Denver Broncos. He didn’t record any statistics.



LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was in on 52 defensive snaps and one on special teams during a 37-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London. He recorded three tackles, a half sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.