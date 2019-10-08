Week five of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - For the second straight week, Joseph played every snap on defense. He also played eight plays on special teams and tallied five tackles during a 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears in London.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played all but two snaps on defense for the Raiders as well as eight on special teams during the win. He also racked up five tackles during the victory over the Bears.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - After making his first start of the season at linebacker last week, Kwiatkoski didn’t play a single snap on defense and saw action on 24 plays on special teams during the loss to the Raiders. He finished the game with one tackle.

Kyzir White recorded his second career interception.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 34 snaps on defense during a 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. He recorded two total tackles, two pass breakups and his second career interception during the loss. OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 65 offensive snaps at left guard during the team’s 14-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Josh Allen was sacked four times during the win and the Bills gained 109 total rushing yards, averaging four yards per carry.

LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - After being on the inactive list last week, Long played nine snaps on special teams during the loss to the Bills and didn’t record a statistic.

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played all but one snap on defense during the Eagles’ 31-6 win over the New York Jets. He recorded four tackles and two pass breakups during the win.

TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco played 19 snaps on offense and nine on special teams during the team’s loss to the Eagles. He didn’t record any statistics.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin saw action on 16 offensive snaps and six on special teams during the team’s 34-24 home loss to the Green Bay Packers. He recorded one rush for 14 yards, one reception for 13 yards, three punt returns for 18 yards and one fumble.

OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was inactive for Green Bay’s road win over the Cowboys.

QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier didn’t see the field during Carolina’s 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin played 54 defensive snaps and two on special teams during the win over the Jaguars. He finished the game with two total tackles.

LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode was in on 17 defensive snaps and 29 on special teams during Jacksonville’s loss to the Panthers. He tallied two tackles during the game.

WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms is on Jacksonville’s reserve/injured list.

Glowinski and Colts offensive line didn't allow a sack Sunday night.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 81 offensive snaps at right guard during a 19-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. The Colts ran for 180 yards, averaged four yards a carry and the offensive line didn’t allow any sacks. QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t play any snaps during Seattle’s 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night. WR Gary Jennings/Seattle Seahawks - Jennings was inactive for Seattle’s win over the Rams. RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood played 11 offensive snaps during a 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots. He carried the ball six times for 27 yards. OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste is still on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps). He won’t be eligible to play or practice with the team until after week six. READ - WVU in the NFL: Week 1 READ - WVU in the NFL: Week 2 READ - WVU in the NFL: Week 3 READ - WVU in the NFL: Week 4