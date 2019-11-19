Week 11 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was on the field for 49 defensive snaps and five on special teams in a 29-3 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded two total tackles during the loss.

QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier didn’t play any snaps during the loss to the Falcons.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played all 63 defensive snaps for the Raiders and five on special teams in a 17-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He tallied two tackles and two pass breakups during the win.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph was officially placed on injured reserve (foot) on Nov. 9.

TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco saw action on a season-high 26 offensive plays during the Jets’ 34-17 road win over the Washington Redskins, but didn’t record any statistics during the victory.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood was in on 31 offensive snaps during the loss to the Jets and recorded one catch for 11 yards and a fumble recovery on special teams.