Week 10 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long played a career-high 28 defensive snaps along with 13 on special teams during a 35-32 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the game with a career-high seven total tackles as well as a forced fumble that resulted in a touchdown for the Titans.

Give us that Razor Blade scoop + score 🔪 #KCvsTEN pic.twitter.com/77dWBk9eSE — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 10, 2019

OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 69 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during the team’s 19-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Josh Allen was sacked once during the loss and the offense tallied 84 rushing yards on 20 carries (4.2 yards per carry) with two touchdowns. LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was in on 57 defensive snaps and four on special teams in a 24-16 road loss to the Green Bay Packers. He totaled four tackles during the defeat. QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier did not see the field during the loss to the Packers. OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was inactive for Green Bay’s home victory over the Panthers. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - After not playing a single defensive snap over the past four games, Kwiatkoski played a season-high 65 snaps on defense as well as 22 on special teams in a 20-13 win over the Detroit Lions. He came up with 10 total tackles during the win including a sack as well as one pass breakup and his first career interception.

Turned this one into points.



First INT of @nkwiatkoski27's career. pic.twitter.com/wYrS26FLXI — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 10, 2019

.@nkwiatkoski27: “Things happen throughout the course of a game, throughout the course of a season... you have to be ready for it.” pic.twitter.com/z6BYDLgqHK — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 10, 2019

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 70 snaps at right guard during the Colts’ 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The offense gained 109 rushing yards on 29 carries (3.8 yards per carry) and quarterback Brian Hoyer was sacked once. WR Gary Jennings/Miami Dolphins - Jennings was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins from the Seattle Seahawks last Wednesday. He was inactive for Miami’s win over the Colts. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played all 77 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams during the team’s 26-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. He recorded six total tackles, one pass breakup and the game-sealing interception.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 75 defensive snaps for the Raiders and four on special teams during the victory over the Chargers. He finished the game with two tackles. LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 21 snaps on defense and one on special teams during the team’s loss to the Raiders. He recorded two total tackles during the game. WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin was in on 14 offensive snaps and three on special teams during the Cowboys’ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night. Austin carried the ball once for seven yards and had a punt return for no gain. TE Trevon Wesco (New York Jets) - Wesco played 18 offensive snaps and five on special teams during the Jets’ 34-27 victory over the New York Giants. He caught his first NFL pass for a 15-yard gain and carried the ball once for two yards.

All Trevon Wesco does is get first downs.



First rush of his career: First down

First catch of his career: First down — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 10, 2019

QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t play any snaps during Seattle’s 27-24 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers Monday night. Bye Week: OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots), DB Rasul Douglas (Philadelphia Eagles), RB Wendell Smallwood (Washington Redskins), LB Najee Goode (Jacksonville Jaguars), WR Marcus Simms (Jacksonville Jaguars).

