WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 14 offensive snaps and two on special teams during a 37-10 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. He didn’t catch a pass during the win, but he did have a 20-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter. He also added one punt return for six yards.

Week seven of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

TAY ALL DAY! @Tayaustin01 gets the TD for the #DallasCowboys #PHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/HUVuVFYIcK

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played 63 snaps on defense and 13 on special teams during the loss to the Cowboys, finishing with five total tackles.

LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - After playing a season-high 63 defensive snaps last week, Goode played just three snaps on defense and one on special teams during Jacksonville’s 27-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He didn’t record any statistics during the win and missed the second half with a foot injury.

WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms is on Jacksonville’s reserve/injured list.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played all 60 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams for the Raiders during their 42-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers. He tallied three tackles.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 57 out of 60 snaps on defensive along with six on special teams during the loss, finishing with seven tackles which was tied for the second-most on the team. Overall, Oakland’s secondary allowed 429 passing yards to quarterback Aaron Ridgers along with five passing touchdowns.

OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was inactive for Green Bay’s home win over the Raiders.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski didn’t play any snaps on defense for the second straight game but played 30 on special teams during a 36-25 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He didn’t record any statistics during the loss.

OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 56 offensive snaps for the Bills during the team’s 31-21 win over the Miami Dolphins. The offensive line paved the way for 117 rushing yards (averaged 5.1 yards per carry) and allowed two sacks.



OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 76 snaps on the offensive line during the Colts’ 30-23 victory over the Houston Texans. Indianapolis finished the game with just 62 rushing yards (averaged 2.4 yards per carry) and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked once.



LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 22 snaps on defense during a 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He recorded one tackle during the game.



LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long saw action on the defensive side of the ball for the first time in his NFL career, playing nine snaps along with 12 on special teams. He made one tackle for loss during the win over the Chargers.