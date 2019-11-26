Week 12 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 57 snaps on defense as well as 13 on special teams during the team’s 19-14 win over the New York Giants. He racked five total tackles and one pass breakup during the win.

TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco was in on 13 offensive snaps for the Jets during their 34-3 rout of the Oakland Raiders. He didn’t record any stats during the win.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 59 out of 63 defensive snaps for the Raiders and 11 on special teams during the loss to the Jets. He recorded two total tackles and one pass breakup during the game.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was on the field for 52 defensive snaps and two on special teams during a 34-31 road loss to the New Orleans Saints. He recorded four total tackles including a sack.