WVU in the NFL: Week 11
Week 11 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was on the field for 49 defensive snaps and five on special teams in a 29-3 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded two total tackles during the loss.
QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier didn’t play any snaps during the loss to the Falcons.
CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played all 63 defensive snaps for the Raiders and five on special teams in a 17-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He tallied two tackles and two pass breakups during the win.
DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph was officially placed on injured reserve (foot) on Nov. 9.
TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco saw action on a season-high 26 offensive plays during the Jets’ 34-17 road win over the Washington Redskins, but didn’t record any statistics during the victory.
RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood was in on 31 offensive snaps during the loss to the Jets and recorded one catch for 11 yards and a fumble recovery on special teams.
DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played 18 snaps on defense and 19 on special teams during a 17-10 home loss to the New England Patriots. He didn’t record any stats during the game.
OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste remains on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps).
OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 72 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during their 37-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. The offensive line didn’t allow a sack and the offense totaled 168 rushing yards on 34 carries (4.9 yards per carry) with one touchdown.
WR Gary Jennings/Miami Dolphins - Jennings made his NFL debut during Miami’s loss to the Bills but left the game with a shoulder injury.
OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 68 snaps at right guard and came up with a key fumble recovery during the team’s 33-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offense rattled off 264 rushing yards on 36 carries (7.3 yards per carry) with three touchdowns and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times.
LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode played a season-high 65 defensive snaps during the loss to the Colts along with seven on special teams. He tallied three tackles during the defeat.
WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms is on Jacksonville’s reserve/injured list.
WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 30 offensive snaps and four on special teams during the team’s 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions. He recorded two total yards on two punt returns during the win.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 36 snaps on defense as well as 15 on special teams during a 17-7 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night. He came up with three total tackles during the defeat.
LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White recorded one tackle during the Chargers’ 24-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night.
Bye Week: LB David Long (Tennessee Titans), QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks), OL Adam Pankey (Green Bay Packers).
