CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 55 of 71 defensive snaps for the Raiders and 10 on special teams during their 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions. He finished the game with three tackles, one pass breakup and an incredible one-handed interception.

Week nine of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played all 71 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams during the win over the Lions, tallying five total tackles and one pass breakup. That pass breakup came on the final play of the game.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin returned two punts for 24 total yards during Monday night’s 37-18 win over the New York Giants.

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played seven snaps on defense and 19 on special teams in a 22-14 win over the Chicago Bears. He recorded one assisted tackle and one pass breakup during the victory.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski didn’t play any snaps on defense for the fourth straight game and played 27 snaps on special teams during the loss to the Eagles. He recorded one assisted tackle.

OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 62 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard in a 24-9 win over the Washington Redskins. The Bills racked up 122 rushing yards with two touchdowns during the win (averaged 3.1 yards per rush) and quarterback Josh Allen was sacked twice.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood was on the field for 18 offensive snaps during the loss to the Bills. He carried the ball twice for five yards and added two receptions for -2 yards.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin saw action on 50 defensive snaps and two on special teams during a 30-20 win over the Tennessee Titans. He came up with an assisted tackle during the win.

QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier did not see the field during the victory over the Titans.

LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long played 16 snaps on special teams during the loss to the Panthers. He didn’t record any statistics.