WVU in the NFL: Week 13
LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was on the field for 55 defensive snaps and five on special teams during a 29-21 loss to the Redskins. He finished the game with three tackles, a sack and forced fumble.
BRUUUUCE gets the strip sack on Haskins!@BIrvin_WVU11 | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/KfEYvDYWNH— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 1, 2019
QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier didn’t see the field during the loss to the Redskins.
RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood was inactive for Washington’s road win over the Carolina Panthers.
CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played all 67 defensive snaps for the Raiders along with nine on special teams during their 40-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded three tackles during the defeat.
DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph is on injured reserve with a foot injury.
LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long didn’t play any snaps on defense and was in on 18 snaps on special teams during Tennessee’s 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t record any statistics during the victory.
OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 72 snaps at right guard during the team’s loss to the Titans. The offense tallied just 82 rushing yards on 24 carries (3.4 yards per carry) with a touchdown and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played a season-high 71 defensive snaps along with eight on special teams during a 24-20 road win against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He finished the game with eight total tackles and one pass breakup.
OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 67 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during their 26-15 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Buffalo’s offense ran the ball 34 times for 124 yards (averaged 3.6 yards per carry) with a touchdown and quarterback Josh Allen was sacked four times.
WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 20 offensive snaps and two on special teams during the team’s home loss to the Bills. He caught two of his five targets for 22 yards during the game.
DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas didn’t see the field on defense and played 23 snaps on special teams during a 37-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t record any stats during the game.
WR Gary Jennings/Miami Dolphins - Jennings is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 27 snaps on defense and two on special teams during the team’s 23-20 road loss to the Denver Broncos. He finished the game with two total tackles and one pass breakup.
LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode was placed on injured reserve last Tuesday with a knee injury.
TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco was on the field for eight offensive snaps and five on special teams during the Jets’ 22-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He didn’t record any stats during the defeat.
OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was inactive for Green Bay’s 31-13 road win over the New York Giants.
OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste remains on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps).
QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t play any snaps during Seattle’s 37-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night.
