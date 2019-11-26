WVU in the NFL: Week 12
Week 12 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 57 snaps on defense as well as 13 on special teams during the team’s 19-14 win over the New York Giants. He racked five total tackles and one pass breakup during the win.
TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco was in on 13 offensive snaps for the Jets during their 34-3 rout of the Oakland Raiders. He didn’t record any stats during the win.
CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 59 out of 63 defensive snaps for the Raiders and 11 on special teams during the loss to the Jets. He recorded two total tackles and one pass breakup during the game.
DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph is on injured reserve with a foot injury.
LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was on the field for 52 defensive snaps and two on special teams during a 34-31 road loss to the New Orleans Saints. He recorded four total tackles including a sack.
4.5 sacks for Bruce Irvin in a little over 8 games this season. Had 6.5 with OAK/ATL last season.— Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) November 24, 2019
QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier didn’t play any snaps during the loss to the Saints.
DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played just six snaps on defense and 20 on special teams during a 17-9 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He didn’t record any stats during the defeat.
QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during Seattle’s win over the Eagles.
WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 13 offensive snaps and one on special teams during the team’s 13-9 road loss to the New England Patriots. He was targeted once, but Austin didn’t record any statistics during the loss.
OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste remains on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps).
OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 80 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during their 20-3 win over the Denver Broncos. The offense tallied 244 rushing yards on 47 carries (averaged 5.2 yards per carry) and quarterback Josh Allen was sacked once.
OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 67 snaps at right guard during the team’s 20-17 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night. The offense gained 175 rushing yards on 39 carries (4.5 yards per carry) with two touchdowns and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked once.
RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood played 16 snaps on offense and 20 on special teams in a 19-16 win over the Detroit Lions. He finished the game with one reception for three yards and two tackles.
LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long saw action on just two defensive snaps and 13 on special teams during Tennessee’s 42-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He didn’t record any statistics during the win.
LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode didn’t see the field on the defensive side of the ball, but he played 22 snaps on special teams during the loss and recorded two total tackles.
WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms was released from Jacksonville’s reserve/injured list this past Friday.
WR Gary Jennings/Miami Dolphins - Jennings was placed on injured reserve last week with a shoulder injury.
OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was inactive for Green Bay’s 37-8 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Bye Week: LB/DB Kyzir White (Los Angeles Chargers)
