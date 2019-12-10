News More News
WVU in the NFL: Week 14

Former West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker David Long recorded four tackles against the Raiders.
Week 14 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - After not playing any defensive snaps last week, Long played 14 this week along with 15 on special teams during Tennessee’s 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders. He recorded four total tackles during the win including one tackle for loss.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 60 out of 62 defensive snaps for the Raiders and 10 on special teams during the loss to the Titans. He recorded seven total tackles which ties a season-high and added a pass breakup. Worley did have a critical missed tackle on a 91-touchdown pass for the Titans during the second quarter.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 12 snaps on defense and two on special teams during the team’s 45-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He tallied three total tackles during the victory.

LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 75 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during their 24-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo’s offense accumulated 104 yards on 23 carries (averaged 4.5 yards per carry) and quarterback Josh Allen was sacked six times.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 63 snaps at right guard during the Colts’ 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team’s offense gained just 66 rushing yards on 22 carries (three yards per carry) with a touchdown and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked once.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was on the field for 55 defensive snaps and four on special teams during the team’s 40-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He came up with two total tackles including a half tackle for loss during the game.

QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier didn’t play any snaps during the loss to Falcons.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 70 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams in a 31-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night. He led the defense with 10 total tackles total tackles during the victory.

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 21 offensive snaps and one on special teams during the loss to the Bears. Although he was targeted twice, Austin didn’t record a reception during the defeat.

TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco was in on 11 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams during the team’s 22-21 win over the Miami Dolphins. He didn’t record any stats during the game.

WR Gary Jennings/Miami Dolphins - Jennings is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood saw action on two offensive plays and 15 on special teams during the team’s 20-15 road loss to the Green Bay Packers. He carried the ball twice for four yards during the defeat.

OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was inactive for Green Bay’s win over the Redskins and was released by the team on Monday.

OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste remains on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps).

QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during Seattle’s 28-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas was in on eight defensive snaps and 24 snaps on special teams during Monday night’s 23-17 overtime win over the New York Giants. He didn’t record any statistics during the win.

{{ article.author_name }}