WVU in the NFL: Week 8
Week eight of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin saw action on 43 defensive snaps and five on special teams during a 51-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He tallied four total tackles including two sacks during the loss with one of those sacks resulting in a safety.
This in slow-mo is even better 👀 pic.twitter.com/KXL8OiKVmm— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 27, 2019
QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier did not see the field during the loss to the 49ers.
DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played just six snaps on defense and 14 on special teams in a 31-13 win over the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t record any statistics during the victory.
OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 62 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during the loss to the Eagles. The Bills offense gained 98 yards on the ground (averaged 4.9 yards per rush) and the offensive line allowed four sacks.
LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 23 snaps on defense and three on special teams during the team’s 17-16 road win over the Chicago Bears. He recorded two tackles during the win.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski didn’t play any snaps on defense for the third straight game and played 19 snaps on special teams during the loss to the Chargers. He didn’t record any statistics.
OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 64 snaps at right guard during the Colts’ 15-13 win over the Denver Broncos. The Colts’ run game finished the game with 127 rushing yards (averaged 4.1 yards per carry) and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked four times.
DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph played all 83 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams during a 27-24 loss to the Houston Texans. He finished the game with six total tackles which were the second-most on the team.
CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley also played all 83 snaps on defense along with five on special teams during the loss. He recorded five total tackles.
LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long didn’t record any stats during Tennessee’s 27-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood was in on 12 offensive snaps and two on special teams in a 19-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday night. He carried the ball two times for nine yards and caught one pass for 11 yards.
LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode was inactive for Jacksonville’s 29-15 win over the New York Jets with a toe injury.
WR Marcus Simms/Jacksonville Jaguars - Simms is on Jacksonville’s reserve/injured list.
TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco played seven offensive snaps and 11 on special teams during the loss to the Jaguars, finishing the game with one tackle.
OL Adam Pankey/Green Bay Packers - Pankey was inactive for Green Bay’s 31-24 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.
QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t play any snaps during Seattle’s 27-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
WR Gary Jennings/Seattle Seahawks - Jennings was inactive for Seattle’s win over the Falcons.
OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste is still on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps).
Bye Week: WR Tavon Austin (Dallas Cowboys).
