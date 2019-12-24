Week 16 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier made his first NFL start Sunday and completed 27 of his 44 passes for 224 yards with three interceptions in a 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He was also sacked five times during the game and rushed for 17 yards on four carries. Grier will start in Carolina’s season finale Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin played 38 snaps on defense and six on special teams during Carolina’s loss to the Colts. He recorded two tackles along with a sack during the defeat and is now up to 7.5 sacks on the year. OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 64 snaps at right guard during the Colts’ win over the Panthers. The team rushed for 218 yards on 32 carries (averaged 6.8 yards per carry) with three touchdowns and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times. CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - After missing last week’s game with a neck injury, Worley played 59 of 61 defensive snaps for the Raiders during their 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He tallied five tackles during the game. DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph is on injured reserve with a foot injury. LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played 25 snaps on defense and one on special teams during the team’s loss to the Raiders. He finished the game with six total tackles. OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 54 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during Saturday’s 24-17 road loss to the New England Patriots. The Bills ran the ball 23 times for 92 yards (averaged four yards per carry) and quarterback Josh Allen was sacked four times. OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste remains on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps). DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas saw action on 44 defensive snaps and 22 on special teams during the team’s 17-9 home win over the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded three total tackles during the victory. Douglas is expected to make his sixth start of the season this upcoming Sunday against the New York Giants in place of injured cornerback Ronald Darby.

“Darby is the one that’s gonna probably, he’s probably gonna miss some time. Darby’s is a little bit more serious.”



Doug Pederson on Ronald Darby’s hip. Rasul Douglas will step in as the starter. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/6pATp1uDc0 — Dave Uram (@MrUram) December 23, 2019

WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin played 16 offensive snaps and two on special teams during the loss to the Eagles. He caught one of his two targets for a five-yard gain. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played 64 defensive snaps and seven on special teams for the Bears during their 26-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. He recorded a career-high 11 tackles during the defeat. LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long was on the field for four defensive snaps and 19 snaps on special teams during Tennessee’s 38-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He came up with one tackle during the loss. WR David Sills/New York Giants - Sills was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad last week, taking tight end Evan Engram’s spot who was placed on injured reserve. He was inactive for the Giants’ 41-35 overtime win over the Washington Redskins. RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - Smallwood didn’t see any action on the offensive side of the ball for the second straight week, but played 22 snaps on special teams during the loss to the Giants. He didn’t record any statistics during the game. TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco was in on 18 snaps on offense and 11 on special teams during the Jets’ 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded his second catch of the season that went for a 32-yard gain, his longest of the season. The catch helped set up a 37-yard field goal. Wesco also came up with a tackle during the victory.

OL Adam Pankey/Miami Dolphins - Pankey made his season debut for the Dolphins during their 38-35 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was on the field for four offensive snaps and seven on special teams. WR Gary Jennings/Miami Dolphins - Jennings is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during Seattle’s 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode is on injured reserve with a knee injury.