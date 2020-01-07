The 2019 NFL playoffs have begun and wild-card weekend has concluded. WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long played 24 snaps on defense and 13 on special teams during Tennessee’s 20-13 road playoff win over the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. He recorded three total tackles during the win. The Titans will next face the AFC’s top seed in the Baltimore Ravens Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel said ILB Jayon Brown is sore, like others. Brown played only 10 snaps, left w/ a shoulder injury.



Vrabel on David Long, first ILB off bench: "He's worked his way in there...Some things that showed up yesterday that were good, others that need to improve." — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) January 5, 2020

OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste remained on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps). OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 85 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during their 22-19 overtime loss to the Houston Texans. The Bills ran the ball 30 times for 172 yards (averaged 5.7 yards per carry) and quarterback Josh Allen was sacked three times.



As for OL Quinton Spain, whose contract is up, here's his mindset when it comes to returning to the #Bills for 2020 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/Ab9NeujSz5 — Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) January 5, 2020

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - After playing every snap on defense last week, Douglas didn’t play a defensive snap during Sunday’s 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. This was the first time Douglas didn’t see the field on defense since week 13. He played eight snaps on special teams against Seattle and didn’t record any stats. WR Shelton Gibson/Philadelphia Eagles - After spending the 2019 regular season on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, Gibson was signed by the team that drafted him last Wednesday. He played just two offensive snaps during the loss to the Seahawks, but drew a pass interference penalty late in the game that put the Eagles deep in Seattle territory. However, the offense would eventually turn the ball over on downs. Gibson didn’t record any statistics during the loss.

Gibson drew a defensive pass interference penalty late in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks.

QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t play any snaps during Seattle’s road win over the Eagles. The Seahawks will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.