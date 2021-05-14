WVSports - Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2022 commitments

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2022 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: April 17, 2021 Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances cornerback Tyrin Woodby committed to the West Virginia coaches a few weeks prior to his public announcement but it didn't make it any less exciting. The versatile cornerback developed a strong connection with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and it helped pave the way for his choice. He is targeted as a cornerback in the scheme and choose the Mountaineers over a host of other power five offers including Mississippi, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and others.

Committed: April 8, 2021 Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams slipped under the radar some as he took a self-guided tour to West Virginia and then announced for the Mountaineers shortly after. The skilled outside receiver had an impressive list of scholarship offers with Notre Dame, Florida State, Iowa and many others represented but felt a genuine connection with the coaching staff at West Virginia led by offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and head coach Neal Brown. Fills a need as an impressive pass catcher in the class.

Committed: April 1, 2021 Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman cut his list to a top three of West Virginia, Nebraska and Indiana and after taking self-guided tours to each of those three announced a pledge to the Mountaineers. The versatile lineman built a strong connection with offensive line coach Matt Moore and felt very comfortable with the plan for him as well as the campus. Could end up at tackle or guard at the college level and isn't expected to enroll until the summer.

Committed: March 18, 2021 Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic became the second commitment for West Virginia after the Mountaineers offered in January. He only continued to build a strong connection with the coaching staff from there and took a virtual visit and then a self-guided tour in March which helped to cement things. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter and Katarincic could end up at several different spots on the offensive line. A native of Pittsburgh that plays his high school football at a boarding school, Katarincic gave the Mountaineers a versatile offensive line prospect that they had zeroed in on early in the process.

Committed: December 26, 2020 Kenova (W.Va.) athlete Corbin Page became the first commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class just after Christmas in 2020. The versatile athlete could end up at several different spots in Morgantown either at tight end, on the offensive line or even on the defensive line depending on his development. Page had offers from other programs such as Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Virginia but the bond with the coaches as well as his comfort level with the school was too much to pass up.

