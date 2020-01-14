News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-14 11:15:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WVU in the NFL: Divisional Round

Long tallied six tackles against the Ravens.
Patrick Kotnik • WVSports
Staff Writer
@PatrickKotnik

The NFL divisional playoff round has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long made his first NFL start and played a season-high 46 snaps on defense along with eight on special teams during Tennessee’s 28-12 upset win over the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens Saturday night. He recorded six total tackles during the road victory. With the win, the Titans will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET for the AFC Championship.

QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during Seattle’s 28-23 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.


