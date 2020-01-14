WVU in the NFL: Divisional Round
The NFL divisional playoff round has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.
LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long made his first NFL start and played a season-high 46 snaps on defense along with eight on special teams during Tennessee’s 28-12 upset win over the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens Saturday night. He recorded six total tackles during the road victory. With the win, the Titans will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET for the AFC Championship.
#Titans rookie LB #51 David Long made his 1st career start this weekend after playing a grand total of 67 snaps during the season, finishing with 6 tackles and a huge 4th down stop.— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 14, 2020
Look at how clued he is on the #Ravens formations and motions. Fun game from the 6th-rounder. pic.twitter.com/9zw2XuZ9qt
QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t see the field during Seattle’s 28-23 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.
