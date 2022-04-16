Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2023 commitments
Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2023 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.
Committed: April 15
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter became a top target for West Virginia at the linebacker spot and things really only picked up further after he visited for a junior day event in February. From there, the Mountaineers surged in his recruitment and after returning yet again a few weeks later the program had become the school to beat. Committed to the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including the rest of his final five which included Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State and South Carolina. Was recruited by area coach Chad Scott as well as inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and is slated to begin his career at MIKE linebacker.
Four-star LB Trotter commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football
Four-star LB Trotter talks West Virginia junior day stop
Committed: March 30
Cincinnati (Oh.) Winton Woods cornerback Cameron Calhoun became a primary target for the West Virginia coaching staff and those efforts paid off with a commitment. The versatile defensive back also held offers from Kentucky, Duke, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt while receiving interest from many other programs. Calhoun will fit as a cornerback with the Mountaineers and is coming off a junior season where he collected 61 tackles and 9 interceptions earning first-team all-state honors. Calhoun took multiple visits to Morgantown.
West Virginia Mountaineers land big commitment from CB Calhoun
DB Calhoun talks West Virginia visit, latest with recruitment
Committed: March 11
Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in late January and made a quick turnaround visit for the Jan. 30 junior day event. That impressed him enough that he was back again for the first opportunity that he could return to campus for the March 5 junior day. Those experiences, coupled with the fact that he grew up following the program, was enough to close the door with his commitment to the Mountaineers. Jackson is being targeted as a defensive back due to his length, size and versatility and was recruited by both defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and secondary coach ShaDon Brown. Jackson is another important cog.
DB Jackson commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football
2023 DB Jackson excited to add West Virginia to his list
Committed: December 20
Spartanburg (S.C.) defensive lineman Cameron Jackson is a teammate of Raheim Jeter and received a scholarship offer in November and things moved quickly from there. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder, is still developing but possesses a skill set that is oozing with upside as he continues to figure himself out on the field. Took multiple visits to campus prior to making the call to commit to the West Virginia program.
DL Jackson picks West Virginia Mountaineers football
Committed: December 20
Spartanburg (S.C.) quarterback Raheim Jeter earned an offer from West Virginia following an impressive performance at a one-day camp over the summer and things only continued to develop from there. Jeter made multiple visits to campus and developed a strong connection with the coaches which eventually led to Jeter announcing his commitment for the Mountaineers. Jeter threw for 2,979 yards 27 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions while completing 64-percent of his passes during his junior season and held offers from plenty of power five programs.
West Virginia lands 2023 QB Jeter
Coach Speak: Jeter a natural leader
2023 QB Jeter impressed with recent West Virginia stop
Committed: December 13
York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White camped with West Virginia during the summer of 2021 and received a scholarship offer from the program in November. After an impressive visit to campus for a game, White took another visit for a junior day event in December and pulled the trigger. An impressive running back option, White developed a close bond with running backs coach Chad Scott and will will at least one of the slots for a running back in this recruiting class.
West Virginia lands first 2023 commitment in RB White
Coach Speak: White an impressive player
2023 RB White excited over WVU offer
