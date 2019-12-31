The 2019 NFL regular season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level. LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Chicago Bears - Kwiatkoski played all 49 defensive snaps along with seven on special teams in Chicago’s 21-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He led the Bears with eight total tackles and recorded a safety.

CB Daryl Worley/Oakland Raiders - Worley played 57 of 61 defensive snaps for the Raiders during Oakland’s 16-15 road loss to the Denver Broncos. He finished the game with two total tackles.

DB Karl Joseph/Oakland Raiders - Joseph is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers - White played eight defensive snaps and one on special teams during the Chargers’ 31-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded one tackle during the game.

TE Trevon Wesco/New York Jets - Wesco was on the field for 27 offensive snaps and 10 on special teams during the Jets’ 13-6 win over the Buffalo Bills. He was targeted once in the passing game, but didn’t record any stats during the victory.

OL Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills - Spain played all 64 offensive snaps for the Bills at left guard during their loss to the Jets. The Bills ran the ball 20 times for 73 yards (averaged 3.7 yards per carry) and the offensive line allowed one sack.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts - Glowinski played all 56 snaps at right guard during the Colts’ 38-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offense rushed for 132 yards on 27 carries (averaged 4.9 yards per carry) with two touchdowns and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times. LB Najee Goode/Jacksonville Jaguars - Goode is on injured reserve with a knee injury. LB David Long/Tennessee Titans - Long was in on 10 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams during a 35-14 win over the Houston Texans. He came up with one tackle and one pass breakup in the win. WR Tavon Austin/Dallas Cowboys - Austin saw action on 14 offensive snaps and four on special teams during the team’s 47-16 win over the Washington Redskins. He recorded one catch for a yard and added six total punt return yards on three returns. RB Wendell Smallwood/Washington Redskins - After not seeing any action on the offensive side of the ball the past two games, Smallwood played four snaps on offense and 21 on special teams in the loss to the Cowboys. He carried the ball three times for five yards and also recorded two tackles as well as a 14-yard kickoff return.

DB Rasul Douglas/Philadelphia Eagles - Douglas played all 74 defensive snaps and 15 on special teams during the team’s 34-17 win over the New York Giants. With the win, the Eagles clinched the NFC East. He finished the game with three total tackles and three pass breakups. WR David Sills/New York Giants - Sills was inactive for the Giants’ loss to the Eagles. LB/DL Bruce Irvin/Carolina Panthers - Irvin was in on 44 snaps on defense and six on special teams during Carolina’s 42-10 loss to the Saints. He recorded one tackle during the defeat. QB Will Grier/Carolina Panthers - Grier made his second straight start and played just 17 snaps before he suffered a foot injury. This occurred during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Saints. He completed just 1-of-8 passes for four yards with a pick-six. Grier also had three rushes for five yards with a fumble.

Encouraging news on Will Grier. X-rays on his foot were negative, per source. He'll undergo an MRI in the morning, but the hope is it's not serious.

OL Adam Pankey/Miami Dolphins - Pankey made his first career NFL start during Miami’s 27-24 road win over the New England Patriots. The Dolphins rushed for 63 yards on 22 carries (averaged 2.9 yards per carry) with a touchdown and the offensive line allowed two sacks. WR Gary Jennings/Miami Dolphins - Jennings is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

OL Yodny Cajuste/New England Patriots - Cajuste remains on the reserve/non-football injury list (quadriceps).

QB Geno Smith/Seattle Seahawks - Smith didn’t play any snaps during Seattle’s 26-21 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night.