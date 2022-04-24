Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2023 commitments

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2023 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: April 15 Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter became a top target for West Virginia at the linebacker spot and things really only picked up further after he visited for a junior day event in February. From there, the Mountaineers surged in his recruitment and after returning yet again a few weeks later the program had become the school to beat. Committed to the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including the rest of his final five which included Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State and South Carolina. Was recruited by area coach Chad Scott as well as inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and is slated to begin his career at MIKE linebacker.

Committed: March 11 Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in late January and made a quick turnaround visit for the Jan. 30 junior day event. That impressed him enough that he was back again for the first opportunity that he could return to campus for the March 5 junior day. Those experiences, coupled with the fact that he grew up following the program, was enough to close the door with his commitment to the Mountaineers. Jackson is being targeted as a defensive back due to his length, size and versatility and was recruited by both defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and secondary coach ShaDon Brown. Jackson is another important cog.

Committed: December 20 Spartanburg (S.C.) defensive lineman Cameron Jackson is a teammate of Raheim Jeter and received a scholarship offer in November and things moved quickly from there. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder, is still developing but possesses a skill set that is oozing with upside as he continues to figure himself out on the field. Took multiple visits to campus prior to making the call to commit to the West Virginia program.

