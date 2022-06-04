Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2023 commitments

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2023 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: June 3 Camden (N.J.) 2023 pass rusher James Heard became a primary target for the West Virginia football program and made multiple visits to Morgantown. After narrowing things down to West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia, Heard took an official visit to Morgantown and elected to end his recruitment. The Rivals.com four-star pass rusher is coming off a season where he accounted for 37 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He is being targeted as a bandit in the West Virginia scheme and his relationship with the coaching staff namely with running backs coach Chad Scott proved to be significant in his decision making process. Heard gives the Mountaineers another major pickup in the class at a position of need.

Committed: April 15 Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter became a top target for West Virginia at the linebacker spot and things really only picked up further after he visited for a junior day event in February. From there, the Mountaineers surged in his recruitment and after returning yet again a few weeks later the program had become the school to beat. Committed to the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including the rest of his final five which included Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State and South Carolina. Was recruited by area coach Chad Scott as well as inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and is slated to begin his career at MIKE linebacker.

Committed: March 11 Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in late January and made a quick turnaround visit for the Jan. 30 junior day event. That impressed him enough that he was back again for the first opportunity that he could return to campus for the March 5 junior day. Those experiences, coupled with the fact that he grew up following the program, was enough to close the door with his commitment to the Mountaineers. Jackson is being targeted as a defensive back due to his length, size and versatility and was recruited by both defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and secondary coach ShaDon Brown. Jackson is another important cog.

Committed: December 20 Spartanburg (S.C.) defensive lineman Cameron Jackson is a teammate of Raheim Jeter and received a scholarship offer in November and things moved quickly from there. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder, is still developing but possesses a skill set that is oozing with upside as he continues to figure himself out on the field. Took multiple visits to campus prior to making the call to commit to the West Virginia program.

