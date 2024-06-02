Sign up today for comprehensive coverage of Mountaineer sports!

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2025 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: May 22 Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Gavin Crawford received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in January of 2023 and the Mountaineers only continued to further develop a bond from that point. Crawford collected a long list of scholarship offers from schools such as Florida, Maryland, UCLA, Tennessee, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Duke but committed to the Mountaineers in large part due to his comfort level with the program and the coaching staff. Crawford was a frequent visitor to Morgantown and developed a close bond with offensive line coach Matt Moore. Slated to play on the interior of the offensive line, Crawford gives the Mountaineers a major piece up front in the 2025 class to join what was already in place. The expectation is that he will enroll early to start his career in Morgantown.

Committed: April 27 De Forest (Wi.) tight end Jackson Accuardi received an offer from West Virginia in November and things only continued to build from that point between the two. Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart served as the lead recruiter and developed a strong bond that ended up being critical in his commitment. Accuardi collected other offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Missouri, Louisville, Colorado, Duke, Illinois and Indiana but committed to West Virginia on the day of the spring game. Accuardi is a big bodied tight end that is effective not only as a receiver but a blocker which is a perfect match for what the Mountaineers wanted at the position in this class.

Committed: April 13 Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan grew up following the West Virginia football program due to his family connections to the state. And once the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer after an impressive performance at the big man camp in the summer of 2023 the program surged up his list. Buchanan narrowed his options down to West Virginia, Rutgers, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Maryland before committing to the Mountaineers. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Buchanan and that connected proved critical in his commitment. The 6-foot-8 lineman is being slotted as a tackle in the West Virginia offensive scheme and fills a major need for the program.

Committed: April 4 Haverford (Pa.) The Haverford School offensive lineman Thomas Barr received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia in July of 2023 and things only continued to build from that point. Offensive line coach Matt Moore, along with offensive coordinator Chad Scott, served as the lead recruiters for Barr and was able to get him on campus multiple times for visits leading to him committing to the program. Barr has the versatility to play several different positions along the offensive line but will start his career at center.

