Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2025 commitments
Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2025 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.
Committed: May 22
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Gavin Crawford received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in January of 2023 and the Mountaineers only continued to further develop a bond from that point. Crawford collected a long list of scholarship offers from schools such as Florida, Maryland, UCLA, Tennessee, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Duke but committed to the Mountaineers in large part due to his comfort level with the program and the coaching staff. Crawford was a frequent visitor to Morgantown and developed a close bond with offensive line coach Matt Moore. Slated to play on the interior of the offensive line, Crawford gives the Mountaineers a major piece up front in the 2025 class to join what was already in place. The expectation is that he will enroll early to start his career in Morgantown.
OL Crawford commits to West Virginia
Crawford discusses West Virginia commitment
2025 OL Crawford building strong ties with West Virginia staff
Committed: April 27
De Forest (Wi.) tight end Jackson Accuardi received an offer from West Virginia in November and things only continued to build from that point between the two. Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart served as the lead recruiter and developed a strong bond that ended up being critical in his commitment. Accuardi collected other offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Missouri, Louisville, Colorado, Duke, Illinois and Indiana but committed to West Virginia on the day of the spring game. Accuardi is a big bodied tight end that is effective not only as a receiver but a blocker which is a perfect match for what the Mountaineers wanted at the position in this class.
2025 TE Accuardi commits to West Virginia
2025 TE Accuardi discusses West Virginia
Committed: April 13
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan grew up following the West Virginia football program due to his family connections to the state. And once the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer after an impressive performance at the big man camp in the summer of 2023 the program surged up his list. Buchanan narrowed his options down to West Virginia, Rutgers, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Maryland before committing to the Mountaineers. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Buchanan and that connected proved critical in his commitment. The 6-foot-8 lineman is being slotted as a tackle in the West Virginia offensive scheme and fills a major need for the program.
2025 OL Buchanan picks West Virginia football
2025 OL Buchanan has ties to West Virginia, adds offer
Committed: April 4
Huntington (W.Va.) athlete Zah Jackson popped up on the West Virginia radar as a freshman and things only continued to build from there. The in-state native took multiple visits to Morgantown for junior days and camps before things took a big turn when he received a scholarship offer in the summer of 2023. From there, Jackson listed the Mountaineers among his top options and selected the program over a number of other schools including his finalists North Carolina State, Mississippi State and Liberty. A two-way athlete, Jackson could play several different positions in college and gives West Virginia another in-state prospect in the class.
2025 in-state athlete Jackson picks West Virginia
In-state athlete Jackson talks West Virginia commitment
2025 in-state athlete Jackson talks West Virginia, top four
2025 in-state athlete Jackson adds West Virginia offer
2025 in-state athlete Jackson impresses at camp
Committed: April 4
Haverford (Pa.) The Haverford School offensive lineman Thomas Barr received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia in July of 2023 and things only continued to build from that point. Offensive line coach Matt Moore, along with offensive coordinator Chad Scott, served as the lead recruiters for Barr and was able to get him on campus multiple times for visits leading to him committing to the program. Barr has the versatility to play several different positions along the offensive line but will start his career at center.
2025 OL Barr commits to West Virginia
Commitment key in 2025 OL Barr's path to West Virginia
Committed: November 18
Mentor (Oh.) quarterback Scotty Fox received an offer from West Virginia in May and from that point forward became a priority for the Mountaineers in their class. The Ohio native took trips to Morgantown on multiple occasions including for a summer camp and for games against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan served as the lead recruiter for Fox and developed a strong connection with him which was critical in his decision-making process. After that visit for the Cincinnati game, Fox cast his lot with the Mountaineers giving the program a signal caller which they prioritized on the recruiting trail into the fold early in the process. On top of West Virginia, Fox held offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Boston College, Indiana, Connecticut and several others.
2025 QB Fox commits to West Virginia
QB Fox enjoys another stop at West Virginia
Offered 2025 QB Fox discusses West Virginia camp stop
2025 QB Fox adds West Virginia offer, maps out return visit
Committed: September 17
Hurricane (W.Va.) wide receiver Tyshawn Dues had long been interested in the West Virginia football program as an in-state prospect but things picked up tremendously when he earned a scholarship offer following an impressive summer camp stop. In that camp Dues was timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and it didn't take him too long to act on the opportunity. A few months later, Dues informed lead recruiter wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall that he was ready to pull the trigger and become the first commitment in the 2025 class. Dues is being targeted as a wide receiver and was a good start to the class with the Mountaineers becoming the first power five program to offer.
West Virginia adds 2025 in-state WR Dues
2025 WR Dues grabs first power five offer from West Virginia
2025 in-state WR Dues on radar for West Virginia
