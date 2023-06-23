Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2024 commitments
Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2024 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.
Committed: June 19
Akron (Oh.) Hoban linebacker Rickey Williams received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia and the Mountaineers maintained a consistent presence from that point. Made the move to linebacker as a junior and racked up 134 tackles and 10 sacks in the process. Made multiple visits to Morgantown including an official visit June 9 and that proved to be the difference maker in his recruitment leading to his commitment. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter here and he picked the Mountaineers over offers from Indiana, James Madison and several others. Slated to play the MIKE linebacker in the West Virginia defensive scheme.
Committed: June 17
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Romanas Frederique committed to West Virginia following an official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend. The talented cover cornerback became a key target for the Mountaineers after the Big 12 Conference program jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer in April. From there, secondary coach ShaDon Brown and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall developed a strong connection that led to the program surging up his list of options. Frederique had a strong offer list with Miami, Florida State, Mississippi, Central Florida and Houston among the schools on it. A true cornerback, Frederique is a strong addition from a talent-rich area.
Committed: June 16
Dunnellon (Fla.) defensive back Chris Henry was a name that emerged on the West Virginia radar later in the process and things picked up significantly after he took an official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend. That trip proved to be the difference maker in his recruitment as Henry would commit to the Mountaineers over other offers from Purdue, Kansas and Oregon State, among others. A versatile defensive back, Henry will start his career at cornerback but has the flexibility to play several different spots. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter.
Committed: June 15
Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 2024 safety Israel Boyce didn't receive an offer from West Virginia until the last week of May but things moved quickly between the two. Boyce scheduled an official visit to Morgantown for the June 2 weekend and following that trip elected to commit to the Mountaineers. Boyce is a versatile safety that can bounce around to multiple spots in the secondary and also had offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Houston and many other schools. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz, safeties coach Dontae Wright and secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiters for Boyce and he is a nice fit for several spots in the scheme.
Committed: June 14
Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain safety Zae Jennings had been on the West Virginia radar for much of the process after extending a scholarship offer after a junior day visit in January. A high-school quarterback, Jennings is being targeted as a safety in the West Virginia defensive scheme and could also play spear. The Rivals.com three-star prospect also collected offers from Cincinnati, Purdue and several others but after multiple visits to Morgantown including his June 9 official he made the call. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter for the versatile defender.
Committed: June 13
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's wide receiver Brandon Rehmann was a key target for West Virginia from the time the program offered in June of 2022. The athletic wide receiver collected other offers from Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pittsburgh and more but felt at home in Morgantown. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter here and that connection was absolutely critical in his overall recruitment. Rehmann took a number of unofficial visits to campus but elected to commit shortly after his official visit to Morgantown June 2.
Committed: June 13
Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers defensive back Keelan Flowe was high on West Virginia from the time he received his first power five offer from the program in the spring. He first made unofficial trips to Morgantown but then took an official visit June 9 and committed to the Mountaineers a few days later. The versatile safety also held an offer from Virginia Tech and several others but can fill multiple roles in the secondary. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown and safeties coach Dontae Wright served as the lead recruiters for Flowe and he gives the program a safety from a talent-rich area.
Committed: June 11
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive end Elijah Kinsler was a key target for West Virginia and took an unofficial visit in the spring after receiving a scholarship offer. But things took a major turn when he took an official visit during the June 2 weekend. Kinsler would commit to the Mountaineers a week later giving the program a versatile defensive lineman that can fill several roles up front. Selected West Virginia over offers from Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, Purdue and Syracuse. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Kinsler.
Committed: June 10
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Kyle Altuner has been a key target for West Virginia for much of the process. The 2024 prospect camped at West Virginia in the summer of 2022 and then received a scholarship offer in the winter. The impressive center prospect made multiple visits to campus during that time for junior days and spring practices before taking an official visit June 2. Despite receiving offers from Virginia, North Carolina State, Boston College Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Kansas, Louisville and several others the Mountaineers won the battle for his pledge. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Altuner.
Committed: June 9
Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers defensive end Obinna Onwuka was a key target for West Virginia in this recruiting cycle and the Mountaineers were able to secure his pledge. The talented defensive end target collected offers from Southern California, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Boston College before deciding on the Mountaineers. The Maryland native took multiple visits to Morgantown but things turned up once he took an official visit to campus the first weekend of June. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter and Onwuka gives the program an impressive piece to build with in the construction of the 2024 recruiting class for the program.
Committed: May 18
Cincinnati (Oh.) Walnut Hills tight end Jack Sammarco made multiple visits to West Virginia over the course of the process but things took a significant turn when he received an offer from the Mountaineers during the evaluation period. Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart extended the scholarship offer and it didn't take long for Sammarco to commit to the Big 12 Conference program. An athletic tight end with good size, Sammarco has his best football ahead of him as he continues to fill out his body and develop. West Virginia wanted to secure a tight end and Sammarco foots that bill.
Committed: April 16
Jefferson (W.Va.) athlete Keyshawn Robinson moved onto the radar of the West Virginia coaching staff after an impressive performance at last summer's one-day camp and then at the 7-on-7 event. The versatile athlete runs a 10.7 in the 100-meter and showcased his speed and abilities in front of the coaches. A scholarship offer would eventually come from Neal Brown in January and after a few months the Panhandle prospect elected to commit to the Mountaineers. Can play wide receiver, defensive back and special teams at the next level and keeps a top in-state option home.
Committed: May 17
Camden (N.J.) defensive lineman Richard James became the first commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class when he selected the Mountaineers in May of 2022. James, who is nicknamed Wink, had collected scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Penn State, Mississippi and a number of others. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter and has a strong connection that has been forged over a long period of time. James has already made multiple visits to campus and is quite familiar with the football program. He is slotted as an interior defensive lineman for the program and is good start to the class.
