Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2024 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: June 19 Akron (Oh.) Hoban linebacker Rickey Williams received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia and the Mountaineers maintained a consistent presence from that point. Made the move to linebacker as a junior and racked up 134 tackles and 10 sacks in the process. Made multiple visits to Morgantown including an official visit June 9 and that proved to be the difference maker in his recruitment leading to his commitment. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter here and he picked the Mountaineers over offers from Indiana, James Madison and several others. Slated to play the MIKE linebacker in the West Virginia defensive scheme.

Committed: June 17 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Romanas Frederique committed to West Virginia following an official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend. The talented cover cornerback became a key target for the Mountaineers after the Big 12 Conference program jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer in April. From there, secondary coach ShaDon Brown and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall developed a strong connection that led to the program surging up his list of options. Frederique had a strong offer list with Miami, Florida State, Mississippi, Central Florida and Houston among the schools on it. A true cornerback, Frederique is a strong addition from a talent-rich area.

Committed: June 16 Dunnellon (Fla.) defensive back Chris Henry was a name that emerged on the West Virginia radar later in the process and things picked up significantly after he took an official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend. That trip proved to be the difference maker in his recruitment as Henry would commit to the Mountaineers over other offers from Purdue, Kansas and Oregon State, among others. A versatile defensive back, Henry will start his career at cornerback but has the flexibility to play several different spots. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter.

Committed: June 14 Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain safety Zae Jennings had been on the West Virginia radar for much of the process after extending a scholarship offer after a junior day visit in January. A high-school quarterback, Jennings is being targeted as a safety in the West Virginia defensive scheme and could also play spear. The Rivals.com three-star prospect also collected offers from Cincinnati, Purdue and several others but after multiple visits to Morgantown including his June 9 official he made the call. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter for the versatile defender.

Committed: June 11 Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive end Elijah Kinsler was a key target for West Virginia and took an unofficial visit in the spring after receiving a scholarship offer. But things took a major turn when he took an official visit during the June 2 weekend. Kinsler would commit to the Mountaineers a week later giving the program a versatile defensive lineman that can fill several roles up front. Selected West Virginia over offers from Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, Purdue and Syracuse. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Kinsler.

Committed: June 9 Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers defensive end Obinna Onwuka was a key target for West Virginia in this recruiting cycle and the Mountaineers were able to secure his pledge. The talented defensive end target collected offers from Southern California, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Boston College before deciding on the Mountaineers. The Maryland native took multiple visits to Morgantown but things turned up once he took an official visit to campus the first weekend of June. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter and Onwuka gives the program an impressive piece to build with in the construction of the 2024 recruiting class for the program.

Committed: May 17 Camden (N.J.) defensive lineman Richard James became the first commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class when he selected the Mountaineers in May of 2022. James, who is nicknamed Wink, had collected scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Penn State, Mississippi and a number of others. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter and has a strong connection that has been forged over a long period of time. James has already made multiple visits to campus and is quite familiar with the football program. He is slotted as an interior defensive lineman for the program and is good start to the class.

