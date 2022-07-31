Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2023 commitments

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2023 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: July 1 Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell became a priority target for the West Virginia coaches and made a pair of trips to campus including his official visit at the end of June. That was enough to secure a commitment from the talented pass catcher. Caldwell is coming off a season where he hauled in 77 catches for 1,247 yards and 15 touchdowns and earned offers from a number of schools including Utah and Duke. The Mountaineers were one of two finalists with Utah after taking official visits to both and selected the Big 12 Conference program. Wide receivers coach Tony Washington served as the lead recruiter and the two developed a close connection. The versatile receiver could play inside or outside in Morgantown but fills a major need for the program.

Committed: June 28 Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams became one of the top targets for West Virginia in the 2023 class along the offensive line. The Georgia native also held offers from Georgia, Florida State, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Virginia, Syracuse, Duke and Arizona State. Williams took an official visit to Morgantown during the final weekend of June and saw enough to end his recruitment and pledge to the Mountaineers a few days later. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Williams, while after seeing things in person knew where he wanted to spend his college career. Williams is slated to play offensive tackle for the Mountaineers and fills a major need in the 2023 class with an athletic big-bodied offensive lineman.

Committed: June 25 Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson earned a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers during a one-day camp in the summer of 2021 and things never slowed down between the two. The son of former West Virginia tight end Tory Johnson, the Virginia prospect was interested in the Mountaineers from the jump and that enthusiasm was apparent throughout. Johnson was recruited by tight ends coach Sean Reagan and the two developed a strong bond during the process. Johnson is set to fill the role as a hybrid between the tight end and wide receiver spots in the scheme. He elected to make his choice after his official visit to campus, although he had already been to campus multiple times over the past few years.

Committed: June 25 Morgantown (W.Va.) University 2023 athlete Noah Braham is the son of former West Virginia offensive lineman Rich and after receiving a scholarship offer from the program after the 7-on-7 camp took a few days to wrap things up. Braham impressed not only during that event but a one-day camp earlier in the week and was offered by the Mountaineers as an athlete with the ability to bounce around to tight end, linebacker or even potentially on the defensive line in the future. The legacy prospect grew up following the West Virginia football program and will now play there in college.

Committed: June 25 Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln 2023 linebacker Ben Cutter received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in May and things only continued to build from there. Cutter recorded 158 tackles during his junior season and is always around the ball. The North Carolina prospect committed to the program after an official visit to campus and selected the Mountaineers over offers from Louisville, East Carolina and a number of others. Cutter was recruited by inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and is expected to play one of the inside spots in the defensive scheme.

Committed: June 18 Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive tackle Justin Benton had a long list of scholarship offers to choose from including Georgia, USC, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Nebraska, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and LSU. The impressive defensive lineman took an official visit to Morgantown for the June 3-5 weekend and the program immediately shot up his list of options. After a few weeks, Benton elected to announce his commitment to the Mountaineers giving the program another valuable piece to the future defensive front. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter and those bonds proved critical.

Committed: June 12 Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West 2023 offensive lineman Cooper Young was offered by West Virginia early in the process but things picked up during the summer when the Mountaineers were able to see him at a camp in Washington, D.C. There was strong interest on both sides and it led to a commitment to the program following an official visit to campus during the June 10 weekend. Young picked the Mountaineers over a number of other offers and is slotted to play inside at guard or center.

Committed: June 3 Camden (N.J.) 2023 pass rusher James Heard became a primary target for the West Virginia football program and made multiple visits to Morgantown. After narrowing things down to West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia, Heard took an official visit to Morgantown and elected to end his recruitment. The Rivals.com four-star pass rusher is coming off a season where he accounted for 37 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. He is being targeted as a bandit in the West Virginia scheme and his relationship with the coaching staff namely with running backs coach Chad Scott proved to be significant in his decision-making process. Heard gives the Mountaineers another major pickup in the class at a position of need.

Committed: April 15 Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter became a top target for West Virginia at the linebacker spot and things really only picked up further after he visited for a junior day event in February. From there, the Mountaineers surged in his recruitment and after returning yet again a few weeks later the program had become the school to beat. Committed to the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including the rest of his final five which included Clemson, Virginia Tech, Penn State and South Carolina. Was recruited by area coach Chad Scott as well as inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and is slated to begin his career at MIKE linebacker.

Committed: March 11 Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in late January and made a quick turnaround visit for the Jan. 30 junior day event. That impressed him enough that he was back again for the first opportunity that he could return to campus for the March 5 junior day. Those experiences, coupled with the fact that he grew up following the program, was enough to close the door with his commitment to the Mountaineers. Jackson is being targeted as a defensive back due to his length, size and versatility and was recruited by both defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and secondary coach ShaDon Brown. Jackson is another important cog.

