Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2024 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: December 20 Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic wide receiver Ric'Darious Farmer flipped to West Virginia from UCF on signing day but the process to get to that point was a long one. The four-star wide receiver prospect had been in contact with Offensive Coordinator Chad Scott since his freshman season and once the Mountaineers offered they turned up the heat. Farmer made an early commitment to Pittsburgh, but took some official visits to West Virginia, Pittsburgh and UCF before flipping to the Knights. The Mountaineers didn't let up though in this battle as the coaching staff was able to get him back to campus for a late unofficial visit prior to signing day. That would be enough to secure his commitment and give the Mountaineers a dynamic pass catcher.

Committed: December 16 Sterling (Il.) offensive lineman Lucas Austin received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in October and things only continued to build from that point. Austin, 6-foot-7, 265-pounds, is an athletic offensive tackle option that also doubled as a 1,000-point scorer for his high school's basketball team. Austin took an official visit to campus during the Dec. 8 weekend and saw enough to close up shop just a few days later giving the football program the offensive tackle body type they were looking for in the 2024 recruiting class. Austin helped to fill a major need in this cycle.

Committed: October 2 Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles cornerback Keyon Washington had been a name on the West Virginia radar since the program first offered in May. He had made multiple camp stops where he impressed with his abilities as a cornerback and then returned for the Backyard Brawl. A long, physical cornerback, Washington was timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash and committed to West Virginia over offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College and more. The Maryland native developed a strong connection with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and that helped to seal the deal on his recruitment.

Committed: August 10 Auburndale (Fla.) defensive lineman Nate Gabriel took an official visit to West Virginia in June but things were relatively quiet for the next two months as he made other trips to South Florida and East Carolina while receiving interest from others. The massive interior defensive lineman would commit to the Mountaineers in early August filling a need for the program at the position. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Gabriel and was critical in his recruitment. Gabriel found a comfort level not only with the coaching staff, but the campus and the plans for him in the defense. The nose guard should be the only addition at his position this cycle.

Committed: July 30 Barboursville (W.Va.) Cabell Midland linebacker Curtis Jones committed to West Virginia at the end of July after receiving a scholarship offer the month before. The athletic linebacker quickly moved up the recruiting board for the Mountaineers after a highly impressive camp stop where his performance caught the eyes of the coaches. The in-state prospect made multiple visits to campus and there was an obvious comfort level with the school that formed over time. Jones has impressive length and a skill set that could see him end up either inside or outside at the linebacker spot. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter and his involvement was key in his decision making process to commit to the Mountaineers.

Committed: July 1 Gahanna (Oh.) Lincoln running back Diore Hubbard committed to West Virginia almost a month after taking an official visit June 9. The talented running back took off during his junior season with 2,365 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott offered Hubbard a scholarship in February and things only built from there with multiple visits to campus. Scott made Hubbard a priority at the position and that ended up being a difference maker in his recruitment in the end.

Committed: June 30 Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin safety Jason Cross committed to the Mountaineers after narrowing down a long list of scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Iowa State, Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland and Syracuse. The final three came down to West Virginia, Michigan State and Syracuse and he took official visits to Morgantown and Syracuse. Safeties coach Dontae Wright served as the lead recruiter and developed a strong connection. He could play several different spots in the back end for the Mountaineers.

Committed: June 29 Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central offensive lineman Justin Terry is a prospect that moved up the West Virginia recruiting board after receiving a scholarship offer from the program May 20. The coaching staff stopped in to see him during the evaluation period and he made multiple visits to campus including a trip in June. That proved to be the difference maker as he would commit a short time later. Terry is a massive offensive line prospect with great length and is slotted as an offensive tackle. West Virginia was his first power five offer but he had scholarships from Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Akron, Appalachian State and more. Offensive line coach Matt Moore and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz were the lead recruiters.

Committed: June 25 Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise quarterback Khalil Wilkins was on the radar for West Virginia since the evaluation period when quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan stopped by his school to see him. But things picked up in a major way following a workout with the coaching staff prior to the first camp of the summer and then a highly impressive performance during the annual 7-on-7 passing tournament. That is when West Virginia made Wilkins a priority and he would commit shortly after. The Maryland prospect selected the Mountaineers over offers from Pittsburgh, Maryland and Boston College but is a signal caller with great size and the ability to throw the ball at every level. Wilkins will fill the need for a quarterback in this class for West Virginia.

Committed: June 19 Akron (Oh.) Hoban linebacker Rickey Williams received his first scholarship offer from West Virginia and the Mountaineers maintained a consistent presence from that point. Made the move to linebacker as a junior and racked up 134 tackles and 10 sacks in the process. Made multiple visits to Morgantown including an official visit June 9 and that proved to be the difference maker in his recruitment leading to his commitment. Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz served as the lead recruiter here and he picked the Mountaineers over offers from Indiana, James Madison and several others. Slated to play the MIKE linebacker in the West Virginia defensive scheme.

Committed: June 16 Dunnellon (Fla.) defensive back Chris Henry was a name that emerged on the West Virginia radar later in the process and things picked up significantly after he took an official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend. That trip proved to be the difference maker in his recruitment as Henry would commit to the Mountaineers over other offers from Purdue, Kansas and Oregon State, among others. A versatile defensive back, Henry will start his career at cornerback but has the flexibility to play several different spots. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter.

Committed: June 14 Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain safety Zae Jennings had been on the West Virginia radar for much of the process after extending a scholarship offer after a junior day visit in January. A high-school quarterback, Jennings is being targeted as a safety in the West Virginia defensive scheme and could also play spear. The Rivals.com three-star prospect also collected offers from Cincinnati, Purdue and several others but after multiple visits to Morgantown including his June 9 official he made the call. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley served as the lead recruiter for the versatile defender.

Committed: June 11 Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive end Elijah Kinsler was a key target for West Virginia and took an unofficial visit in the spring after receiving a scholarship offer. But things took a major turn when he took an official visit during the June 2 weekend. Kinsler would commit to the Mountaineers a week later giving the program a versatile defensive lineman that can fill several roles up front. Selected West Virginia over offers from Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, Purdue and Syracuse. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Kinsler.

Committed: June 9 Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers defensive end Obinna Onwuka was a key target for West Virginia in this recruiting cycle and the Mountaineers were able to secure his pledge. The talented defensive end target collected offers from Southern California, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Boston College before deciding on the Mountaineers. The Maryland native took multiple visits to Morgantown but things turned up once he took an official visit to campus the first weekend of June. Secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter and Onwuka gives the program an impressive piece to build with in the construction of the 2024 recruiting class for the program.

