WVSports - Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2021 commitments

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2021 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: October 23, 2020 Auburndale (Fla.) safety Aubrey Burks had been committed to Indiana for much of the process, but backed off that pledge in early October and committed to the Mountaineers only a few weeks later. The talented safety also held offers from North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Iowa State and a host of others but felt that West Virginia offered him the best opportunity at the next level. The Mountaineers weren't newcomers to the process as they originally offered in April and secondary coach Jahmile Addae was the lead recruiter. Gives the Mountaineers a versatile option in the secondary.

Committed: October 2, 2020 Cocoa (Fla.) athlete Davis Mallinger had been committed to Central Florida since April but West Virginia was able to continue working his recruitment and eventually secured a flip of his commitment. Mallinger is an athletic specimen that could play safety or wide receiver at the next level although he is likely to start on the defensive side of the ball. Mallinger also held offers from South Carolina, Mississippi State, Illinois and Rutgers but the pursuit of running backs coach Chad Scott paid off in his pledge.

Committed: June 29, 2020 Finland defensive end Edward Vesterinen picked up several different offers from Baylor, Massachusetts and Coastal Carolina but West Virginia moved to the front of the pack once they got involved. Head Coach Neal Brown passed his film onto defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and things moved quickly from there as the Mountaineers got him on a virtual visit and introduced him to the program. A product of PPI Recruits, Vesterinen found his fit in Morgantown and committed shortly after receiving the offer. At 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, he could slot at several different positions but will begin his career as a strong side defensive end in Morgantown. Is slated to enroll in August.

Committed: June 8, 2020 Brunswick (Oh.) offensive lineman Tomas Rimac picked West Virginia over a number of offers including Iowa State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Purdue and more. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder, selected the program in large part because of his connection with the coaches, led by offensive line coach Matt Moore, and how the Mountaineers made him a priority. The talented prospect worked out for the coaches at last season’s big man camp and garnered attention for his athleticism and feet at his size. Rimac then saw his recruitment take off and the Mountaineers made it clear that they wanted to add him to the class. The addition gives a perfect complement to what the Mountaineers already had in Milum and another talented tackle body on the roster to develop in the future.

Committed: June 6, 2020 Germantown (Md.) Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather was one of the top targets for West Virginia in the 2021 class and the Mountaineers were able to fend off a host of programs to secure his pledge. While he had narrowed things down to a top five which also included Penn State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Maryland he held other offers from schools like LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee and more. Prather first received an offer from West Virginia last summer and remained a priority from that point forward making multiple visits to see the campus as well as developing a strong bond with the coaching staff. Prather was especially close with offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, who had originally been recruiting him at Penn State but came to Morgantown in January. That connection as well as his comfort level with the school and how he would be used led to the Mountaineers securing a major piece of the puzzle in the class.

Committed: May 28, 2020 Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek defensive end Brayden Dudley had collected several power five offers but felt comfortable enough with West Virginia to pull the trigger. The versatile defensive lineman first received an offer from the Mountaineers in January and was able to make a visit to campus in March to see what the program had to offer. From there, the Big 12 Conference program outlasted a number of other opportunities including Michigan State and Iowa State. Dudley can slot at several different spots on the defensive line and built a strong connection with the coaches.

Committed: May 19, 2020 Jackson (Oh.) tight end Treylan Davis originally committed to Cincinnati but once West Virginia entered the picture the Mountaineers made quite the impression. He would then back off his pledge to the Bearcats and after some time to simmer things over made the decision to pledge to West Virginia. Inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett played a pivotal role in the pursuit of Davis and the two developed a strong relationship that led to his eventual decision to commit to the Mountaineers. He fills the need of a second tight end pledge in the class with a big athletic pass catching option.

Committed: April 16, 2020 Perry (Oh.) athlete Jaylen Anderson had offers from Florida, Nebraska, Michigan State, Duke, Iowa, Louisville, Iowa State, Maryland and Minnesota among others but ultimately committed to West Virginia due to his comfort level with the program. Anderson made multiple visits to campus including for a junior day event Feb. 1 and developed a strong bond with several of those on staff including position coach Chad Scott. Anderson competed at the Mountaineers one-day camp last summer and impressed with his overall skill set moving up on the board at the position.

Committed: April 10, 2020 Dublin (Oh.) Coffman defensive end Hammond Russell committed to West Virginia despite a budding recruitment that continues to attract offers from power five programs. For the 6-foot-3, 235-pound, prospect it simply came down to comfort level and his connection with the coaching staff notably tight ends coach Travis Trickett and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley. Russell picked the Mountaineers over other offers from Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota and Illinois, among others while receiving interest from even more. The Ohio defensive end established a strong connection after making multiple visits to campus including for the March 7 junior day event. That and his connection with the coaching staff was enough to put the Big 12 Conference program at the forefront of his recruitment when it came time to make a decision.

Committed: March 6, 2020 Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was arguably the top prospect on the board for West Virginia in the 2021 recruiting class and the effort from the coaching staff paid off with a commitment following his sixth visit to campus since last June. An impressive offensive tackle prospect that garnered offers from some of the nation's elite programs including LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida State and others, Milum developed a strong connection with the coaching staff especially offensive line coach Matt Moore and head coach Neal Brown. Milum fills an immediate need for the program along the offensive line and gives the Mountaineers even more momentum in-state after a strong showing in the 2020 cycle.

Committed: February 1, 2020 Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Inst. Charter School safety Saint McLeod was one of the early offers for West Virginia at the defensive back spot and remained a priority. The versatile safety made multiple visits to campus and committed to the program after a junior day stop in February. Has collected a number of offers at this stage.

Committed: July 11, 2019 Swedish tight end Victor Wikstrom earned a scholarship offer from West Virginia after making a visit to campus over the summer and participating in a one-day camp. He was one of the most impressive prospects in attendance and ended up committing to the football program after around a month to think things over. Originally a 2020 prospect, Wikstrom elected to graduate in the 2021 class and has already been back to Morgantown for an unofficial visit in December. He is expected to enroll at West Virginia in December and is a versatile tight end that could fill multiple roles at the next level.

