Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2020 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: July 8, 2019 Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons received an offer from West Virginia in early May which got his attention. But after he took an official visit to West Virginia during the June 14 weekend and was able to see it all for himself, the Mountaineers moved to right at the top of his list. Still, he took a few weeks to think it over before announcing a commitment to the football program July 8 after pledging a few days before. A versatile linebacker, Simmons is being recruited to play the bandit position in the Mountaineers scheme and has the size and athleticism to possible even develop further down the line as he grows into his body. Links: LB Simmons on board with West Virginia Mountaineers football Commitment 101: Taurus Simmons Highlights



Committed: June 24, 2019 Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive tackle Jacob Gamble became a priority of the West Virginia coaches after taking a visit for junior day in late March where he earned an offer from the program. A native of Ohio, the draw of staying close to home and the opportunities available in Morgantown made the Big 12 Conference program a strong competitor throughout the course of Gamble's recruitment despite more offers to follow such as Florida State and Nebraska. After another visit to campus in mid-June, the junior college prospect announced his commitment a few days later giving the program a ready-made option to step in at left tackle. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and is set to graduate from junior college in December meaning he can enroll at the mid-term.

Links:

WVU lands JUCO OL Gamble Commitment 101: Jacob Gamble JUCO OL Gamble adds surprise WVU offer after spring visit Highlights



Committed: June 18, 2019 It's not often that West Virginia goes international for football recruits but that is exactly what happened in securing the commitment of Filton (England) cornerback Jairo Faverus. A native of Amsterdam, Faverus was part of a college tour of international prospects that brought him to West Virginia for a camp June 14. His impressive performance there was enough to earn him an offer from the Big 12 Conference program joining a list of Penn State, Minnesota and a number of others. A few days later Faverus decided to make the call and commit to the Mountaineers due to his comfort level with the staff and how he could make an impact. He is set to enroll in January and will have his full complement of eligibility remaining. Links: WVU adds commitment from European cornerback Faverus Commitment 101: Jairo Faverus Faverus finds fit at WVU Highlights



Committed: June 16, 2019 Things moved quickly between West Virginia and Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill cornerback David Okoli. The Mountaineers had expressed interest but after a camp stop June 7 where he was impressive not only with his speed but his coverage ability, the Maryland native received an offer from West Virginia. A week to the day he took an official visit to West Virginia where he saw all he needed to see committing to the program at the end of the trip. Since that decision other schools such as Maryland have offered but he has declared that his recruitment is a closed book. Links: Maryland athlete Okoli commits to West Virginia Commitment 101: David Okoli Athlete Okoli earns WVU offer after impressive camp stop Highlights



Committed: June 16, 2019 West Virginia initially offered St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet pass rusher Lanell Carr in February and there was interest between the two due to prior connections with offensive recruiting coordinator Scott Gasper from his time at another school. But things really picked up between the two after the spring evaluation period and the coaches were able to see him in-person. Carr had West Virginia and Kansas State as the two favorites in his recruitment and he visited both programs in the same week. First up was an unofficial trip to check out the Wildcats before making an official visit to Morgantown during the June 14 weekend. That was enough for him to make the call and commit to the Mountaineers. He is expected to enroll in the summer with his full eligibility in tact and the pass rusher could end up at linebacker or defensive line. Links: Pass rusher Carr commits to WVU Commitment 101: Lanell Carr Missouri pass rusher Carr planning WVU summer official visit Highlights

