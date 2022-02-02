Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2022 commitments

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2022 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: January 31 Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) wide receiver Cortez Braham moved squarely on the radar for the West Virginia coaching staff after the early signing period and received a scholarship offer during his official visit to campus Jan. 21. The junior college receiver is coming off a season where he hauled in 32 catches for 723 yards and 10 touchdowns and had been on the radar since the previous May but things picked up in a big way down the stretch run. The Baltimore native will have two seasons left as well as a redshirt year and is slated to play the Z wide receiver spot in the offense.

Committed: December 15 Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep athlete De'Carlo Donaldson became a name that was high on the West Virginia board after extending a scholarship offer in the fall and that was followed by offers from Florida, Florida State, Louisville and more. Donaldson had a season where he eclipsed 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving and while he was committed to Tulane that didn't stop others from pursuing. Eventually, lead recruiter Travis Trickett was able to get him on campus for an official visit and that sealed the deal. Donaldson is slated to play athlete for West Virginia.

Committed: December 15 Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron became a priority target for West Virginia leading into the early signing period. The Mountaineers offered in early December and was able to secure an official visit and battle off Louisville, where he also visited. Aaron played ten games this season for the Bulldogs and hauled in 49 catches for 911 yards and 8 touchdowns earning offers from Florida State and Louisville. Signed with the Mountaineers and will have three years left as a January enrollee.

Committed: December 14 Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood became a priority for West Virginia down the stretch run based off the back of an amazing senior season where he recorded 19 sacks setting a school record in the process. The pass rusher took an official visit to Morgantown Dec. 3 and while he had originally intended to wait things out elected to announce a pledge to the Mountaineers. It gives the Mountaineers a high-upside defensive lineman for the future with an almost 7-foot wingspan.

Committed: December 12 Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Hershey McLaurin moved onto the West Virginia radar late with a scholarship offer and things moved quickly between the two. The Mississippi native took an official visit to Morgantown during the Dec. 10 weekend and saw enough during the trip to close up shop and commit to the Mountaineers. McLaurin will have three years left and is set to enroll in January. Coming off a season where he rolled up 36 tackles and 5 interceptions.

Committed: December 2 Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba has an interesting story in the sense that he was once committed to West Virginia under the previous coaching staff. But once the two elected to part ways he enrolled at Syracuse and spent two seasons there. Once things didn't work out there, Kpogba enrolled at East Mississippi where he put together a strong season with 84 tackles and a sack. That put him back on the Mountaineers radar and after an official visit for the Texas game he elected to commit a few weeks later. A fast, physical linebacker that is set to enroll in January with three years remaining. A pickup at a position of need.

Committed: October 23 Australian punter Oliver Straw moved onto the West Virginia radar due to the connection with Prokick Australia training group. The Mountaineers moved quickly and offered a scholarship which it didn't take Straw long to accept. The versatile punter can fill multiple roles and has been training with the group for the past two years. He is expected to arrive in January and compete immediately for the starting role.

Committed: August 7 Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan had been a top target for the Mountaineers at his position since early in the process and those efforts paid off with a commitment. The highly athletic linebacker took official visits to Pittsburgh and West Virginia, but his experience in Morgantown June 11-13 cemented the Mountaineers at the top of his list. Lathan built a very strong connection with tight ends coach Travis Trickett and that was essential in securing a verbal from the Miami product. Lathan could fill several different roles in the West Virginia defense but is a natural linebacker that immediately brings speed and athleticism to that room.

Committed: July 9 Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christion Stokes had been strongly considered the West Virginia football program for months but made things official by announcing his commitment July 10. Stokes had developed a close connection with safeties coach Dontae Wright that spanned back to when the assistant was at Western Michigan and that proved critical as the process developed. Stokes narrowed his options down to West Virginia, Iowa and Michigan State after taking visits to all three but ultimately decided to commit to the Mountaineers. Gives West Virginia a highly versatile safety that could play several different spots in the scheme.

Committed: June 28 Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International pass rusher Aric Burton popped on the West Virginia radar in a big way after earning a scholarship at the June 7 one-day camp. A native of Germany, Burton is part of the PPI Recruits group that has sent three other prospects to Morgantown over the past several classes. The talented pass rusher took an official visit to Morgantown June 24-26 and then announced his decision a few days later. Burton also collected offers from Arizona State, Minnesota, Kansas and several others but the Mountaineers prioritized him after seeing him in camp. A legit 6-foot-5 with an ultra impressive first step, Burton is slated to play bandit for the Mountaineers and is a major pickup in the class despite being under the radar.

Committed: June 21 Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol emerged as the top option for West Virginia at the position in May after backing off a pledge to Florida State and things moved quickly between the two. Quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan served as the lead recruiter and was able to quickly put the Mountaineers in the mix but things really took off after his official visit to campus June 11-13. Marchiol was blown away by the experience and committed to the program after other visits to Michigan State and Arizona State. It's the first four-star quarterback commitment for West Virginia since the 2015 class and is a major addition for the Mountaineers.

Committed: June 16, 2021 Loganville (Ga.) Grayson cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad had been on the West Virginia radar for quite some time and while there was interest between the two his official visit to campus is what truly changed things in his recruitment. Bin-Wahad was on campus during the June 4-6 weekend and was blown away by the coaching staff as well as the environment in Morgantown. Co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiter for the Mountaineers and established a very strong bond that put them over top of other schools like Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State and more. Bin-Wahad is slated to play cornerback for the Mountaineers and is a very versatile defensive back that won't have any trouble fitting into the scheme.

Committed: April 8, 2021 Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams slipped under the radar some as he took a self-guided tour to West Virginia and then announced for the Mountaineers shortly after. The skilled outside receiver had an impressive list of scholarship offers with Notre Dame, Florida State, Iowa and many others represented but felt a genuine connection with the coaching staff at West Virginia led by offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and head coach Neal Brown. Fills a need as an impressive pass catcher in the class.

Committed: April 1, 2021 Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman cut his list to a top three of West Virginia, Nebraska and Indiana and after taking self-guided tours to each of those three announced a pledge to the Mountaineers. The versatile lineman built a strong connection with offensive line coach Matt Moore and felt very comfortable with the plan for him as well as the campus. Could end up at tackle or guard at the college level and isn't expected to enroll until the summer.

Committed: December 26, 2020 Kenova (W.Va.) athlete Corbin Page became the first commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class just after Christmas in 2020. The versatile athlete could end up at several different spots in Morgantown either at tight end, on the offensive line or even on the defensive line depending on his development. Page had offers from other programs such as Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Virginia but the bond with the coaches as well as his comfort level with the school was too much to pass up.

