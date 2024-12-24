Meet the West Virginia Mountaineers football 2025 commitments

Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2025 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: December 4 Columbus (Oh.) Marion Franklin cornerback Dawayne Galloway was a key target for West Virginia from early on in the process and the coaching staff was able to him to campus multiple times. That included for a camp stop and then an official visit from June 2-4, where he was able to get a full view of Morgantown. But that initially wouldn't be enough as he would commit to Purdue in July and seemingly shut the door for West Virginia. But after Galloway opened his recruitment in October, the Mountaineers got back involved in the process and was able to get him back on campus for the Baylor game. From that point forward, West Virginia was able to seize momentum and with a push late was able to sign the talented cornerback on signing day. An elite athlete, with very impressive speed, Galloway had a long list of scholarship offers including Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and a number of others.

Committed: December 4 Bel Air (Md.) safety Julien Horton was a target for West Virginia from early on in the process and visited Morgantown for a junior day. But an early commitment to Maryland seemed to close the book on things. Still, Horton would continue to explore his options but initially first flip to North Carolina. The Tar Heels seemed destined to keep him in the fold but due to the coaching situation there he continued to look around. West Virginia got firmly back into the mix down the stretch led by the efforts of ShaDon Brown and other coaches on the staff. And while he didn't take an official visit to campus, Horton saw enough to flip his pledge on signing day and ink with the Mountaineers giving the program a very athletic and versatile safety in the back end.

Committed: November 26 Columbus (Oh.) Beechcroft 2025 athlete Tyrell Russell was a prospect that emerged on the radar for West Virginia down the stretch run of his recruitment. Russell had been committed to Toledo since July despite offers from Nebraska and several other programs, but after strong junior and senior seasons West Virginia made a move. The Mountaineers were able to bring him to campus for an official visit November 22 and then extended a scholarship offer at the tail end of the trip. It would only take a few days for him to flip his pledge to the Mountaineers. A two-way athlete, Russell is likely to start his career on the defensive side for the Mountaineers and possesses plus speed as a track athlete with a 10.55 100-meter dash.

Committed: November 25 Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan offensive lineman Brandon Homady came squarely onto the radar for West Virginia when offensive line coach Matt Moore offered him a scholarship Oct. 19 after he made a trip to campus for the Iowa State game. From that point forward, Homady became a priority for the Mountaineers as an interior option that could slot as a guard or center at the next level. Homady was initially committed to Ohio but backed off that pledge after an official visit to Morgantown during the Nov. 22 weekend and would flip to the Mountaineers just a day after that trip was complete. Homady gives the program a versatile option that meshes well with rest of the class.

Committed: November 25 Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle offensive tackle Jahmir Davis was a late addition to the West Virginia recruiting class, but not necessarily a new name. The Mountaineers had been keeping tabs on Davis since the summer and after a strong senior season invited him to campus for an official visit for the season finale against UCF. Davis would receive a scholarship offer from West Virginia at the tail end of that trip and commit to the Big 12 Conference program the following day. An athletic offensive tackle with a great frame, Davis has the measurables and the wingspan that colleges want at the position.

Committed: August 10 Cleveland Heights (Oh.) defensive lineman Brandon Caesar collected a long list of scholarship offers including West Virginia, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Southern California, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan State and more. But it was the Mountaineers that surged to the forefront in his recruitment led by the efforts of inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. West Virginia offered in January and he made several visits to campus including an official visit during the first weekend in June. That trip helped to push the Big 12 Conference program up his list and it came down to West Virginia edging out Tennessee in his recruitment. Caesar fills a major need for West Virginia on the defensive line with a talented option that could play several different spots. The Mountaineers beat out a long list of programs for this one.

Committed: June 29 Drexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner wide receiver Jalil Hall narrowed his list of scholarship offers down to a top five of West Virginia, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and Duke and took officials visits to West Virginia and Maryland. The Mountaineers extended an offer in December and things only continued to build between the athletic pass catcher and the Mountaineers football program led by offensive coordinator Chad Scott and wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. Hall is being targeted at the Z or X position in the West Virginia wide receiver room and gives the Mountaineers an impressive option there with his overall skill set.

Committed: June 24 Douglasville (Ga.) linebacker Michael Hastie held a long list of scholarship offers from West Virginia Florida State, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Kansas, Minnesota, Louisville, UCF and Indiana. But after taking an official visit to Morgantown June 7-9 the Big 12 Conference program shot to the top of his list and he would commit a few weeks later. The athletic linebacker is coming off a season where he racked up 122 tackles and a pair of interceptions and is slotted to play inside for the Mountaineers. West Virginia had been involved with Hastie since June of 2023 and the program's efforts were led by inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz. The Mountaineers wanted to get more athleticism and range at the linebacker spot and Hastie delivers on both.

Committed: June 23 Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College High School spear Chris Fileppo had been committed to James Madison since April but West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer in May and things only continued to build from that point. That culminated in Fileppo coming to campus for an official visit June 21-23 and he would flip his pledge to the Mountaineers following the trip. Fileppo is being targeted as a spear in the West Virginia scheme and developed a close connection with secondary coach ShaDon Brown. Outside of James Madison, Fileppo also held offers from Purdue, South Florida, Connecticut and a number of others. The versatile defensive back also has the ability to potentially end up as a free safety for the Mountaineers.

Committed: June 17 Lakeland (Fla.) defensive back Sammy Etienne added an offer from West Virginia in May during the evaluation period but things moved quickly between the Mountaineers and the defensive back. Etienne attended Auburndale High School at the time, the same place that has produced Mountaineers such as Aubrey Burks and Nate Gabriel. Etienne was recruited by both running backs coach Chad Scott and secondary coach ShaDon Brown and the program surged up his list of options after taking his official visit to campus June 7-9. Etienne then narrowed his list down to a final two of West Virginia and Kansas State and committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to see the Wildcats. Etienne will start his career at corner for the Big 12 Conference program.

Committed: June 12 Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise defensive end Taylor Brown didn't receive an offer from West Virginia until he took an unofficial visit in April, but things took off between the two from that point forward. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter and was able to get him back on campus for an official visit during the June 7-9 weekend. That proved to be enough to push the pursuit over the finish line and secured a commitment from the versatile defensive end. Brown picked West Virginia over offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College and several others.

Committed: June 10 Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch pass rusher Romando Johnson held a long list of scholarship offers including Miami (Fla.), Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Cincinnati and Rutgers. Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall along with outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral served as the lead recruiters for the Johnson and that connection proved critical. Took an official visit during the June 7-9 weekend and saw enough to commit to the Big 12 Conference program. Johnson is slated to play the pass rushing spur position in the defense.

Committed: June 3 Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community running back Deandre Desinor was a top target for the West Virginia coaching staff from early on in the process. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter and developed a strong bond with the talented running back which proved to be critical. Desinor made multiple visits to West Virginia throughout the process and his comfort level with the program led to him committing to the Mountaineers after his official visit at the beginning of June. Selected West Virginia over an offer list that included Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCF and Louisville, among others. A major pick up for the program given his versatile skill set and what he can do with the ball in his hands.

Committed: May 22 Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Gavin Crawford received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in January of 2023 and the Mountaineers only continued to further develop a bond from that point. Crawford collected a long list of scholarship offers from schools such as Florida, Maryland, UCLA, Tennessee, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Duke but committed to the Mountaineers in large part due to his comfort level with the program and the coaching staff. Crawford was a frequent visitor to Morgantown and developed a close bond with offensive line coach Matt Moore. Slated to play on the interior of the offensive line, Crawford gives the Mountaineers a major piece up front in the 2025 class to join what was already in place. The expectation is that he will enroll early to start his career in Morgantown.

Committed: April 27 De Forest (Wi.) tight end Jackson Accuardi received an offer from West Virginia in November and things only continued to build from that point between the two. Tight ends coach Blaine Stewart served as the lead recruiter and developed a strong bond that ended up being critical in his commitment. Accuardi collected other offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Missouri, Louisville, Colorado, Duke, Illinois and Indiana but committed to West Virginia on the day of the spring game. Accuardi is a big bodied tight end that is effective not only as a receiver but a blocker which is a perfect match for what the Mountaineers wanted at the position in this class.

Committed: April 13 Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan grew up following the West Virginia football program due to his family connections to the state. And once the Mountaineers jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer after an impressive performance at the big man camp in the summer of 2023 the program surged up his list. Buchanan narrowed his options down to West Virginia, Rutgers, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Maryland before committing to the Mountaineers. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for Buchanan and that connected proved critical in his commitment. The 6-foot-8 lineman is being slotted as a tackle in the West Virginia offensive scheme and fills a major need for the program.

