Get to know each of the West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments in the 2020 recruiting class with this feature from WVSports.com.

Committed: Feb. 5, 2020 Evergreen (Ala.) Hillcrest pass rushing linebacker Eddie Watkins emerged onto the West Virginia radar in the fall after backing off a commitment to Georgia Tech, which he made in June. Watkins also took an official visit to Purdue but wouldn't make his official visit to West Virginia until Dec. 6. At the time he walked away impressed, but elected to hold off signing in December in order to take his final two visits. Watkins did that the final two weekends to Arizona and Missouri but elected to commit to the Mountaineers in large part because of his connection with the coaching staff. The Rivals.com three-star prospect fills an immediate need for the program in the bandit role and has the frame to grow into potentially even more.

West Virginia beats Missouri for Alabama DE Watkins Commitment 101: Eddie Watkins Pass rusher Watkins has West Virginia in final three Pass rusher Watkins set for West Virginia football official Highlights

Committed: January 24, 2020 Orlando (Fla.) Jones running back A'Varius Sparrow emerged onto the scene late for West Virginia but became the primary focus down the stretch run. The Mountaineers were able to get him on campus for an official visit and that closed the deal for the talented running back. Sparrow transitioned from linebacker to running back in his high school career and exploded during his senior season rushing for over 2,000 yards and 20+ touchdowns showcasing a blend of speed and power. He should be the only running back commitment for the Mountaineers in the class and developed a strong connection with position coach Chad Scott throughout the process. West Virginia football lands its running back in Sparrow Commitment 101: A'Varius Sparrow Highlights

Committed: December 18, 2019 Savannah (Ga.) New Hampstead wide receiver Sam Brown was committed to Central Florida for much of the process but elected to back off that pledge that the stretch. That resulted in late offers from Georgia, Florida and Mississippi but the Mountaineers had been involved for a long time and that persistence paid off. Brown committed to the Mountaineers on national signing day selecting the Big 12 Conference program over Florida, his two finalists where he visited on back to back weekends. West Virginia holds off Florida to land Brown Commitment 101: Sam Brown Highlights

Committed: December 18, 2019 Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater International defensive end Akheem Mesidor became a primary target for West Virginia from when the Mountaineers first offered in May and that interest only continued to increase after seeing him at a satellite camp. A Canadian import, Mesidor received a long list of scholarship offers but took an official visit to Morgantown during the June 14 weekend which kept the program in the lead throughout after stops at UCLA, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Pittsburgh. Mesidor was one of the top targets for the program on the board and established a strong bond with lead recruiters Jordan Lesley and Jahmile Addae. West Virginia lands Canadian defensive end Mesidor Commitment 101: Akheem Mesidor Canadian pass rusher Mesidor has eyes opened on official visit to WVU Highlights

Committed: December 16, 2019 Brooklyn (N.Y.) ASA College offensive tackle Tairiq Stewart moved onto the radar after receiving an offer from West Virginia in the fall and things progressed quickly between the two. He took an official visit to Toledo but then made a stop in Morgantown during the Dec. 13 weekend and committed only a few days after. He is a May graduate and will have three years to play two. Stewart is originally from Cleveland, Ohio. JUCO OL Stewart commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football Commitment 101: Tairiq Stewart JUCO OL Stewart planning official visit to West Virginia football Highlights

Committed: December 15, 2019 Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha offensive lineman Jordan White had been committed to Maryland since the spring but elected to open things up in November. West Virginia didn't waste much time jumping into the mix as the Mountaineers offered and then were able to secure an official visit during the Dec. 13 weekend. That trip was enough to close the door and gain a commitment from the versatile lineman. West Virginia Mountaineers football adds OL White Commitment 101: Jordan White Highlights

Committed: November 24, 2019 Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews emerged on the radar for West Virginia after the coaches saw him in mid-October. A scholarship offer came a few weeks later and the Mountaineers secured an official visit during the Nov. 22 weekend which led to his commitment. The Alabama native put together a very strong season at the junior college level with 5 interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles which drew the attention of several schools. He will arrive in Morgantown in January with two years of eligibility remaining and has the flexibility to play several spots. Links: West Virginia football adds commitment from JUCO DB Matthews Commitment 101: Jackie Matthews JUCO CB Matthews adds offer from West Virginia football Highlights

Committed: August 16, 2019 West Virginia looked at a large number of tight end prospects in the 2020 class but it was Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic athlete Charles Finley that rose to the top of the board. The versatile athlete visited Morgantown multiple times and developed a strong connection with lead recruiter Travis Trickett which was critical in his decision making process. Finley made a return trip to Morgantown for the July 25 cookout and that was enough to put the program at the forefront of his recruitment for good. He would pick West Virginia over offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Boston College and several others giving the program the coveted tight end they wanted in the class. Links: WVU lands versatile tight end Finley Commitment 101: Charles Finley Rivals Analyst: WVU football commit Finley possesses 'so much potential' Highlights

Committed: July 8, 2019 Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons received an offer from West Virginia in early May which got his attention. But after he took an official visit to West Virginia during the June 14 weekend and was able to see it all for himself, the Mountaineers moved to right at the top of his list. Still, he took a few weeks to think it over before announcing a commitment to the football program July 8 after pledging a few days before. A versatile linebacker, Simmons is being recruited to play the bandit position in the Mountaineers scheme and has the size and athleticism to possible even develop further down the line as he grows into his body. Links: LB Simmons on board with West Virginia Mountaineers football Commitment 101: Taurus Simmons Highlights



Committed: June 24, 2019 Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive tackle Jacob Gamble became a priority of the West Virginia coaches after taking a visit for junior day in late March where he earned an offer from the program. A native of Ohio, the draw of staying close to home and the opportunities available in Morgantown made the Big 12 Conference program a strong competitor throughout the course of Gamble's recruitment despite more offers to follow such as Florida State and Nebraska. After another visit to campus in mid-June, the junior college prospect announced his commitment a few days later giving the program a ready-made option to step in at left tackle. He will have two years of eligibility remaining but isn't expected to sign in the early period as he addresses his coursework situation in the second semester.

WVU lands JUCO OL Gamble Commitment 101: Jacob Gamble JUCO OL Gamble adds surprise WVU offer after spring visit Highlights



Committed: June 18, 2019 It's not often that West Virginia goes international for football recruits but that is exactly what happened in securing the commitment of Filton (England) cornerback Jairo Faverus. A native of Amsterdam, Faverus was part of a college tour of international prospects that brought him to West Virginia for a camp June 14. His impressive performance there was enough to earn him an offer from the Big 12 Conference program joining a list of Penn State, Minnesota and a number of others. A few days later Faverus decided to make the call and commit to the Mountaineers due to his comfort level with the staff and how he could make an impact. He is set to enroll in January and will have his full complement of eligibility remaining. Links: WVU adds commitment from European cornerback Faverus Commitment 101: Jairo Faverus Faverus finds fit at WVU Highlights



Committed: June 16, 2019 Things moved quickly between West Virginia and Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill cornerback David Okoli. The Mountaineers had expressed interest but after a camp stop June 7 where he was impressive not only with his speed but his coverage ability, the Maryland native received an offer from West Virginia. A week to the day he took an official visit to West Virginia where he saw all he needed to see committing to the program at the end of the trip. Since that decision other schools such as Maryland have offered but he has declared that his recruitment is a closed book. Links: Maryland athlete Okoli commits to West Virginia Commitment 101: David Okoli Athlete Okoli earns WVU offer after impressive camp stop Highlights

